Bengals have a painfully obvious QB trade target (and it’s not Kirk Cousins)

The Cincinnati Bengals are officially facing their worst-case scenario for the 2025 season: Joe Burrow has sustained a significant injury. The star quarterback's turf toe injury in Sunday’s game will require surgery and sideline him for at least three months. While news like that makes Bengals fans just want to throw in the towel, the franchise has to figure things out and continue the season.

The biggest question is what will happen at quarterback. While Jake Browning is currently QB1, Cincinnati needs to bring in another quarterback to back him up, and possibly someone who is better suited to start than Browning.

The most common name that will be thrown out is probably Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. While he is an option, acquiring Jameis Winston from the New York Giants also makes a lot of sense.

Bengals should consider trading for Giants quarterback Jameis Winston

Winston is currently buried on New York’s depth chart behind Russell Wilson and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. After Wilson’s explosive outing in Week 2, he isn’t heading to the bench anytime soon. If he does get pulled at some point this season, it will be for the first rounder, Dart. Winston is essentially just in the Giants’ quarterback room for support.

His talents could be better used in Cincinnati. While he has been relegated to a backup in the league, Winston can still flash the arm talent that made him a No. 1 overall pick.

Last season, starting seven games for the Cleveland Browns, Winston completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,121 yards and 13 touchdowns, but did struggle with 12 interceptions. Turnovers have always been apart of his game, but they also come with games where he throws for nearly five hundred yards and four touchdowns.

It’s a risky game Winston plays, but it’s one that could lead to success for the Bengals, with all the talented receivers they have on the roster. For that reason, Cincinnati should consider bringing Winston in, in case they need him to jump into the lineup.

