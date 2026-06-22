Bengals predicted to sign a linebacker upgrade nobody will see coming

Optimism around the Bengals feels like it's never been higher, but they still find themselves in a sticky situation at linebacker. As things stand, the Bengals will go into the first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr as the starters.

They are likely to improve upon last year, but even so, for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, it doesn't fill you with confidence.

After restructuring Joe Burrow's contract, many expect the Bengals to make a move to improve Al Golden's linebacker options before the season starts.

Bobby Wagner seems to be Bengals fans' preferred linebacker target

Bobby Wagner has been a big talking point around the Bengals so far, as the former Seahawks and Commanders stud is still a free agent, and would provide a veteran presence in a position where the Bengals really lack firepower.

Many have tipped Wagner to come to Cincinnati to boost their defense. However, several other NFL teams have been sniffing around Wagner too, with the 49ers also touted as a potential destination for the 35-year-old.

...But the Bengals could sign Bobby Okereke instead

For all the talk around Wagner, a new Bobby has emerged in the form of Bobby Okereke, who is also a free agent after spells with the Indianapolis Colts, and more recently, the New York Giants.

ESPN writer Aaron Schatz predicted one move that every NFL team will make before the season starts, and he thinks that Okereke will come to Paycor Stadium, rather than the bigger name of Wagner.

"A better choice might be Okereke, formerly of the Giants. He's much more of a run stopper than a pass coverage guy, but so is Wagner at this point, and Okereke is less likely to be in decline as he turns just 30 in late July. And like Wagner, Okereke is a high-character locker room influence, as he was the Giants' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award last season."

Bobby Okereke could be a much better pickup than Bobby Wagner this year and beyond

The main argument for Okereke over Wagner is the age gap. The former Giants star will be 30 at the start of the season, whereas Wagner will be 36. Based on last season, they could both produce very similar numbers next year.

Wagner produced 79 solo tackles last year, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions, whereas Okereke produced 78 solo tackles, 1 sack and two interceptions. The only real difference was the sack numbers, but considering that the Bengals' defensive line will likely dominate the sack numbers, the linebacker won't be required as part of the pass rush as much anyway.

Furthermore, based on their ages, you would expect Wagner's numbers to decline next year, but there's no reason why Okereke can't produce a similar season to his 2025 effort. Its fair to say that many Bengals fans weren't thinking of Okereke as a potential signing, but upon reflection, it could be a fantastic short-term fix at linebacker.