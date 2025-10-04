Bengals' rookie class is behind schedule at the quarter mark

A large part of the Cincinnati Bengals' decline in recent years is their inability to hit on critical picks in the NFL Draft. While there have been outliers who've flourished, the team's inconsistent drafting philosophy is baffling to watch unfold in real time.

When you combine the Bengals' seemingly scattershot approach to evaluating and acquiring collegiate talent with their skittishness toward paying top-market money to established stars, it adds up to a fair amount of bad football. And a track record for Duke Tobin and the personnel department that looks more humiliating by the day.

Bengals picks between 10 and 60 since 2021:



➖Jackson Carman

➖Dax Hill

➖Cam Taylor-Britt

➖Myles Murphy

➖DJ Turner

➖Amarius Mims

➖Kris Jenkins



Dax Hill is the only one performing at a starter level right now.



Hard to be a team that relies on draft picks and win this way. https://t.co/DTF80GANpJ — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) October 1, 2025

So it's no surprise, then, that Cincinnati's 2025 rookie class hasn't made much of a meaningful splash to date. Maybe it's unfair to ask a lot of first-year players.

For a team in a Super Bowl window — or at least was until Joe Burrow's latest major injury — expectations are high. The standard is elite. And through one month of the new NFL season, we're staring down another disappointing rookie group.

Demetrius Knight Jr., Dylan Fairchild headline Bengals' embattled 2025 draft class

If you just look at the raw numbers and circumstances for the two first-year Bengals who've gotten the most tread so far, you'd be inclined to believe there's a lot to be optimistic about. Dig a little deeper, though, and the portrait ain't as pretty.

Former South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. is 25 years old already. Cincinnati was evidently charmed by his maturity/edge in life experience, and high level of play in the SEC. Knight has delivered 31 total tackles through four games, and was an uncontested starter in training camp.

Unfortunately, upon further review of the all-22, you see a player who's often out of position, or making tackles far to deep down the field. Would Knight fare better with a superior defensive line in front of him? I'd imagine so. But an abysmal 43.2 PFF grade thus far is a major red flag.

If not for Bo Nix gifting him an interception in the end zone this past Monday night, Knight's coverage numbers would look even worse. Here they are as is: 20 targets, 18 receptions allowed for 177 yards and two TDs. Yikes.

The other most notable starter in the Bengals' 2025 draft class is left guard Dylan Fairchild. I was a fan of the pick on paper. Fairchild ascended the depth chart quickly. He does appear to have the tools to be at least an average starter down the road.

That's all well and good, but Cincinnati needed its second Day 2 draftee to be a legitimate starter right away. Instead, Fairchild ranks 66th out of 72 qualifying guards at PFF in run blocking, which has contributed to the Bengals' literal historic futility at establishing the Chase Brown-led rushing attack.

Speaking of history, first-round pick Shemar Stewart was a roll of the dice with elite-of-elite athleticism and a dangerously bad college production profile. Stewart looked great in Week 1, only to get injured in Week 2. Hasn't played a down since. Way too early to talk about him either way, but at least he looks miles better than Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai!

Myles Murphy, Kris Jenkins, Joseph Ossai, and Cam Sample combined for 43 pass rushes and 0 wins in the first half vs. the Broncos, per PFF initial charting.



The Bengals recent DL picks have been incapable pass rushers since entering the NFL.



Kills their defenses every year. — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) September 30, 2025

Not that you typically expect much out of Day 3 draft selections, but the Bengals' group of [another] off-ball linebacker Barrett Carter, all-purpose offensive lineman Jalen Rivers, and ex-Texas Tech tailback Tahj Brooks has yielded little to write home about.

Carter and Rivers have struggled on 52 and 72 snaps respectively. Brooks has five carries for 17 yards in 10 snaps — all coming in Week 3's 48-10 debacle against the Vikings.

Time for the best of us Who Dey Heads to create a prayer circle for Shemar Stewart's return to full health. Then let's hope Knight can cover somebody before season's end, and that Fairchild's development continues in tandem with improved play by the offensive lineman flanking him.

If those developments don't unfold, this 2025 Bengals draft class could be a disaster. At best for the time being, they're behind schedule.

