Bengals stars agree on team's painfully obvious, biggest positive from Week 1

As woeful as the Cincinnati Bengals' typically high-powered offense was in Week 1, the other side of the ball picked up the slack in a 17-16 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Just as some fans might've been feeling sellers' remorse over Lou Anarumo's masterclass in his debut Colts defensive coordinator, his successor, Al Golden, brought some "second-half Lou" energy of his own to Cleveland. And it was beautiful to see, particularly because the Bengals struggled so much in 2024 on defense, which carried over into a discouraging preseason display.

When certain Cincinnati studs were asked about the defense afterwards, there was universal acclaim for how the unit banded together to keep the Browns in check. Golden orchestrated a second-half shutout on the road, which ain't bad at all.

Bengals defense showered with deserved praise after Week 1 win over Browns

The concerns I had about the Bengals' unproven, youthful secondary were dispelled in Week 1 at least. Jordan Battle and DJ Turner had critical interceptions that swung the game toward the good-guy visitors.

Penalties plagued Cincinnati on the Browns' first touchdown drive, but once that came and went, the back end of the Bengals' defense stood out as a strength overall. Born-in-1999 safety Geno Stone is the senior member of that defensive back group, and he emphasized afterwards how they were out to prove the doubters wrong.

"It's time to change the narrative."



Geno Stone spoke with @FOX19Joe after the #Bengals defense closed it out in Cleveland. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/iOXSJvznzg — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 7, 2025

When I interviewed Bengals star linebacker Logan Wilson recently, he explained how the offseason program and training camp were dedicated to emphasizing takeaways. Wilson was adamant about a +2 turnover ratio being the goal each week. That's precisely what Cincinnati accomplished in Week 1,

1-on-1 with Logan Wilson postgame “there’s just a different field, a different aura on the sideline.” Logan Wilson on the difference on the sideline with the defense this season. pic.twitter.com/AKKYDE6sGw — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 7, 2025

Reigning Triple Crown-winning wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase got off to a rough start to replicate that historic standard of success. Everyone with a brain expects the offense to bounce back, and it'd be understandable if Chase was too ticked off to speak to the local press. Instead, he made sure to acknowledge the outstanding job the defense did of picking the offense up.

"It's good for us. Helluva job."



Ja'Marr Chase couldn't stop singing praises about the defense postgame with @FOX19Joe. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/twQ44GRcbN — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 7, 2025

What a classy guy Chase is not to take a dig at the defense for how often they let down the Super Bowl-caliber offense from this past season. I'm joking obviously, but I would've been tempted if I were him to make a joke about, you know, "Where on Earth was this last year?"

Anyway. 1-0 after Week 1 sure looks good on the Cincinnati Bengals any way you slice it.

More Bengals News and Analysis