The Bengals will undoubtedly make the NFL Playoffs in 2025 (and here's why)

The NFL Playoffs have not looked the same over the last two years without the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow in playoff form is absolutely unstoppable, and fans have been robbed of that after the last two years have been cut short.

Fans are all hoping this is the year the Bengals break the streak and see the playoffs. If last season wasn’t enough of a push, there are other reasons why the Bengals will make the NFL Playoffs in 2025.

Joe Burrow

This reason speaks for itself, but if you have Joe Burrow as your quarterback, the possibilities are endless. Each year, Burrow’s skill and stats improve, and despite the injuries, Burrow is an elite quarterback.

Burrow finished out the 2024 campaign with 43 touchdowns, 4,918 yards, and only nine interceptions, making that his best year yet. Burrow himself arguably had a better year than Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who took home the MVP title last season. If 2025 is an even better year for Burrow than 2024, then the playoffs are almost certainly guaranteed.

Bengals' additions will play a huge role

After last season, new additions are needed to support Bengals starters, and one of the best additions so far is the return of running back Samaje Perine. Perine’s tenure in Cincinnati was a good one, and he always stepped up when needed, which will be great support for Chase Brown. Brown is coming off an explosive season, and any support for him will be money well spent.

Lucas Patrick is also a good, new addition. This one is obvious as Burrow needs as much protection as possible, since this Bengals offensive line can use some extra support. Perine and Patrick are just two good additions that will help the Bengals see the postseason once again.

While it is too early to say how the 2025 Bengals draft class will do come gametime, first-round pick Shemar Stewart and third-round pick Dylan Fairchild are notable picks, as they are expected to give the defense and offensive line a boost, respectively.

Bengals' contract extensions will motivate players

One important thing to do each offseason is extend the right players, and so far, so good. Ja’Marr Chase being the biggest extension so far, coming in at a four-year $161 million contract. Tee Higgins, Mike Gesicki, and B.J. Hill are also notable extensions, as all of them were great playmakers last season.

Ryan Rehkow is also a good extension choice, as he had a great rookie season, already breaking records last season. Rehkow was explosive right away last season, as he broke the franchise record for the longest punt, coming in at 80 yards.

Rehkow also broke a league record for yards per punt, coming in at 64.5 yards on average, with all of these records being broken in his first-ever NFL game.

Dax Hill will also be sticking around through the 2026 season, which is also good news. Hill has had 103 solo tackles in his career so far. Keeping Burrow’s playmakers around ensures regular-season success, and regular-season success almost always equals playoffs and beyond.