D.K. Metcalf's massive contract with Steelers gives Tee Higgins new bargaining chip

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a major splash ahead of free agency by trading for star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and then immediately signing him to a massive five-year, $150 million contract extension.

This is bad news for the Cincinnati Bengals for a couple of reasons. The first being that this is a major upgrade for the Steelers. Pittsburgh desperately needed some big-play weapons on offense, and they got one of the biggest in Metcalf.

As a division rival, the Bengals will now have to worry about playing against Metcalf and the Steelers twice a season for the foreseeable future. Cincinnati's secondary has been susceptible as of late, and Metcalf will be sure to test it. One big play from Metcalf could alter the course of a contest.

Metcalf's contract is also rough news for Cincinnati because it will likely complicate the organization's contract talks with Tee Higgins. The Bengals designated Higgins as a franchise player with the stated intention of signing him to a long-term deal. Higgins how has added leverage at the negotiating table.

D.K. Metcalf's massive contract with Steelers complicates Bengals' Tee Higgins talks

Higgins is a year younger than Metcalf, and the two are comparable players. Metcalf has better career counting stats, but he has one more season under his belt, and he's largely operated as a WR1 throughout his career, while Higgins has been a WR2 in Cincinnati over the past four seasons.

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Bengals listed as a potential landing spot for Pro Bowl edge rusher

Last season, Metcalf caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns. Higgins had 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. So, he had more catches and twice as many touchdowns as Metcalf, despite playing in three fewer games.

Higgins will now be able to point to the commitment that the division-rival Steelers made to a new wide receiver, and say that he wants something similar.

If Higgins was Cincinnati's top priority at the position, it would be easier. But, keep in mind that the team also needs to negotiate a massive new extension with Ja'Marr Chase, which is expected to be the largest contract for a receiver in NFL history. The Bengals have publicly stated that they're prepared to make Chase the highest-paid non-QB in league history.

So, after accounting for an enormous extension for Chase, one has to wonder how much the organization will be able -- or willing -- to spend on Higgins. It's the exact reason why many assumed that 20224 would be Higgins' final season in Cincinnati.

Metcalf's new extension certainly doesn't make things any easier for the organization. Does it make a potential trade involving Higgins more likely? Perhaps.

If no agreement on a long-term deal is reached, and he isn't traded, Higgins' only option will be to play out the 2025 season under the franchise tag at a value of $26.2 million.