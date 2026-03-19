Bengals' weird cheapo antics cost them a secret weapon in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals' stubborn refusal to make decisions that remove themselves from harm's way, preferring instead to quibble over trivial amounts of money and deploy hope as a frequent roster-building strategy, will never cease to amaze.

There's a fine line between winning and losing in the NFL. Any given play on any given Sunday can change everything. That extends beyond offense and defense to special teams. A blown assignment, a missed tackle, a timely fumble, a blocked kick, you name it. Special teams can be as critical as any phase of the game to the final score.

Welp, Cincinnati just lost its biggest special teams star on Thursday. Feels like this outcome was highly avoidable.

Bengals special teams ace Tycen Anderson signs with reigning AFC No. 1 seed Broncos

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the bad news on Tycen Anderson's one-year deal with the Denver Broncos. Anderson is not only a special teams stalwart, but was also a key depth piece in the Bengals' safety room.

Not that Anderson was going to get a lot of run on defense in 2026 with Jordan Battle and free-agent signing Bryan Cook in place as clear starters in Cincy. You do have to question, however, what the plan is behind those two. Are the Bengals just banking on Ohio State's Caleb Downs or Oregon's Dillon Thieneman to be the pick at 10th overall in the draft? Couldn't tell you!

The differences between Anderson and the likes of Downs and Thieneman, of course, is that either of those guys can flex down into the slot. And neither will be counted on to be a core special teamer.

Nevertheless, that specialty service Anderson provided isn't easily replaceable. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic passed along a lengthy quote from special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons about the value and leadership Anderson brought to the Bengals' unit in recent years:

"We were able to move Tycen out as a gunner. He became one of, if not the most, productive gunners in the league over the course of a couple years, in terms of tackles. That was where he was the most explosive in that position. Unfortunately, I didn’t have somebody I was comfortable enough to put in (PP) this year...I really had to play Tycen out of his most comfortable position, which is really gunner. He is playing personal protector. Being able to have somebody like that who knows, understands and thinks like me and able to play that spot in addition to playing where he plays on kickoff and kickoff return and he’s like a quarterback of our punt return team. Having the versatility and general understanding and knowledge that he has is a huge asset for us."

How much more money would it have taken to keep Tycen Anderson in Cincinnati? Five hundred grand? LOL. I mean props to Tycen. He saw the key Bengals free agents that they did re-sign in slot cornerback Jalen Davis and right guard Dalton Risner get low-balled to oblivion, and didn't accept that.

Even with an injury history that limited him through his first couple NFL seasons, Anderson is only 26 years old. It's not like he's logging a massive snap count as a predominant special teamer. The man is still in his prime.

If you're a Bengals homer and can't get behind my latest criticism of the powers that be in Cincinnati, look at it from Denver's vantage point.

The Broncos just traded for Jaylen Waddle. They were the best team in the AFC last season. They are actually all-in for a Super Bowl. They hadn't signed any outside free agents, and then did what it took to secure Anderson as their first of the offseason.

That's when know you might've messed up as an organization. Talking to you, Duke Tobin, Katie Blackburn et al.

Cincinnati will just hope that safety/special teams ace PJ Jules and whomever else can pick up the slack in Anderson's stead. Jules is a good candidate to be the new leader, but why lose Anderson, with plenty of money to spare and Simmons' ringing endorsement? Make it make sense.

So stupid. So frustrating. Just brainless, really, by the Bengals front office.