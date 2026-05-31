Biggest Bengals dilemma months out from 53-man roster cuts is plain to see

The Cincinnati Bengals go into the 2026 season with perhaps the best defensive tackle group they've had in years. They splashed out on Dexter Lawrence, whilst also bringing in veteran Jonathan Allen, to give Al Golden a vastly improved interior.

However, this depth does create issues. The Bengals currently have nine defensive tackles. Last season, they had five in the active roster, so assuming this year is similar, they'll need to cut four of their current tackles.

It goes without saying that the trio of Lawrence, Allen and Hill will make the roster. Kris Jenkins Jr will also likely make it, as he has shown enough promise in the past two years.

That leaves T.J. Slaton, McKinnley Jackson, Jordan Jefferson, Landon Robinson and Howard Cross III. Both Cross III and Robinson are likely cut candidates, as they were undrafted and picked in the seventh round, respectively. Jefferson is also likely to get cut, as he has been in the NFL for two years now and has struggled to break out.

So, the Bengals are likely picking between Jackson, heading into his third year as a professional, and former Green Bay Packer T.J. Slaton.

T.J. Slaton and McKinnley Jackson are set for fierce battle to make 2026 Bengals roster

Looking at last season's stats, the decision would seem very simple. T.J. Slaton had a poor year, but did manage to record 52 total tackles and three sacks in 17 games. Meanwhile, Jackson struggled to make any impact, as he made just seven total tackles in nine games.

However, the Bengals' defensive line is in a very different spot. They have elite and capable nose tackles in Lawrence, Hill, Allen and Jenkins, and so don't need someone like Slaton to play in all 17 games.

T.J. Slaton vows to work for Bengals roster spot

As pressure on Slaton to make the 53-man roster grows, the 28-year-old spoke out in an interview recently, vowing to ensure he works as hard as possible to be in Cincinnati when the season begins. Speaking to WLWT's Charlie Clifford, he said the following:

"It is a business at the end of the day, and you have to control the things that you can control. If I can show up here every day, work hard, put my best foot forward, and have a good attitude, then that is what I’m going to do."

So, who should the Bengals keep?

The argument for keeping Slaton is that, right now, he is a better player. He has more experience and showed last season that he can handle a heavy workload. Whereas the argument for Jackson is that he is four years younger and still has the potential to become a better player than Slaton.

It feels obvious in this position that the Bengals should keep Jackson, because they have four players that will likely demand the majority of the snaps, so why not take a punt on Jackson breaking out?

Furthermore, the one point hanging over all of this is the salary cap. Slaton will have a cap hit of $9.1m in 2026, whereas Jackson's will be $1.5m. As the potential to trade for Jordyn Brooks, or pick up Bobby Wagner remains, why not allow more breathing space to upgrade at linebacker? Take a punt on Jackson, it's the right thing to do.