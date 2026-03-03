Browns' uncertainty could foreshadow Bengals' first-round draft fate

The Cincinnati Bengals' oldest rival, the Cleveland Browns, were hit with the horrific news that one of their young defensive stars may have played his last downs in the NFL.

However, if it turns out that the Elves must replace one of the most athletic linebackers in the league, they are in a perfect position to select his replacement in April.

In doing so, the Browns could help the Bengals move closer to getting their dream Ohio State pick. However, it still seems like a pipe dream at this point.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s future in doubt

In 2024, Cleveland’s star young linebacker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, suffered a neck injury that sidelined him for half of that season and all of 2025.

Last week, reports came out that Owusu-Koramoah may never play another down in the NFL.

"I'm happy that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can walk away."@MattFontana83 covers the news from Mary Kay Cabot that JOK may never play again. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/fmeCkVwBAW — Matt Fontana Show (@MattFontanaShow) February 26, 2026

We are all hoping for the best for J.O.K. off the field, if it is the end of his short career, which remains in question.

On the field, he was on a short list of players from the 2021 draft that some Bengals fans were hoping the team would select in the second round. Instead, Cincinnati’s braintrust took Jackson Carman, despite the on-and-off-the-field concerns.

The Browns are likely to prioritize re-signing linebacker Devin Bush before free agency opens.

However, if the Browns can’t work out a new deal with Bush, they are in line to draft the star of the NFL combine.

Browns could keep Ohio State star in state

Linebacker Sonny Styles was the star of the NFL combine last week. An organization was already going to make Styles a Top-15pick. But after his performance, his star is burning brighter than even he could have imagined. And the Ohio State star could burn bright in Cleveland, not too far from where he played his college ball.

Sonny Styles aced the combine after an incredible 2025 season.



The only question left is how high can he go in the 2026 NFL draft? pic.twitter.com/blxMBZ9b7P — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 3, 2026

Having Styles line up behind, next to, opposite, or catty-corner to Myles Garrett and rookie of the year Carson Schwesinger would strike fear into the hearts of offenses around the league.

The last thing the Bengals’ offense needs is for the Browns to get even tougher, especially if Cincinnati struggles to identify first-round talent once again.

Sonny Styles to Cleveland could help get Bengals fans closer to their dreams

We previously discussed that Mike Rutenberg's arrival as the new defensive coordinator in Cleveland was another potential obstacle to the Bengals' selection of Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

If the Browns have more clarity on the situation in their linebacker room, they could move to make Styles another key piece if they are without JOK, a former second-round pick.

Should Cleveland go that route, that means there’s one less team between the Bengals and Downs as the Browns pick sixth overall.

Heck, you never know what will happen or which teams will make horrific draft-day decisions. We could see Styles or Downs still on the board at 10 when the Bengals pick.

While it seems unlikely at this point, especially with the Browns picking ahead of them, the fact that we don’t know what teams will do until they turn in the card is part of what makes the NFL Draft so popular.

That is also why there is still, albeit infinitesimal, hope that Cincinnati fans will get their wish for the 2026 NFL Draft.