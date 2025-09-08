Cardinals are paying $10 million to learn what Bengals already knew

The Cincinnati Bengals' defense showed out in Week 1 to drive a victorious effort, and it's a good thing, because they let some talented defenders leave the building this offseason.

A completely overhauled linebacker corps in Cincinnati now features apparent rookie stud Demetrius Knight Jr., former Eagles vet Oren Burks, and another 2025 draftee in Barrett Carter alongside longtime franchise cornerstone Logan Wilson.

Little chance anyone outside the greater Who Dey Nation knows much about the players the Bengals replaced at that position group, save for Germaine Pratt. However, I wanted to focus on another less-heralded guy who's paid his dues, and is making the most of his starting opportunity in Arizona.

Former Bengals LB Akeem Davis-Gaither looks like a bargain for Cardinals

Thanks to the stellar play from Wilson and Pratt over the years, along with the frequent deployment of nickel packages to keep Mike Hilton on the field as much as possible, Akeem Davis-Gaither didn't get to unleash his full potential in Cincinnati. Rather than stick it out another season with the Bengals, he opted to explore a larger role elsewhere.

Looks like that strategy paid off. According to PFF's live grades (subject to change once updated later), Davis-Gaither was the Arizona Cardinals' third-best defender in their 20-13 win over the Saints in New Orleans. Quite a solid return on investment right away for Arizona, who signed Davis-Gaither to a two-year, $10 million deal in free agency, with $5 million guaranteed.

ADG's snap count was somewhere in the late-20s. Bear with me as the PFF live grades are in transition and the refreshed page wiped out the prior data. Most of those plays Davis-Gaither was on the field for were at his typical linebacker spot, yet he lined up in the slot and even at safety on two and three snaps respectively. Also a couple on the d-line. That's how much the Cardinals believe in his athleticism and versatility.

Pretty exotic schematics from Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon, no? Not sure the Cards are going to be any good in 2025, as a seven-point dub over the expectedly lowly Saints is nothing to do cartwheels over. Then again, a win's a win — just ask Zac Taylor.

In addition to recording seven total tackles, the 27-year-old 'backer allowed one catch for six yards on two targets, and almost came down with an interception of Spencer Rattler when he forced the incompletion.

Happy for ADG getting a fresh start elsewhere and making the most of it so far. He had to win a competition in training camp for one of the starting spots, and per PFF, the only Cards linebackers to earn snaps in Week 1 were Davis-Gaither and Mack Wilson Jr.

A former Bengal and a former Brown, getting it done in New Orleans, not far from where Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase once led LSU to a national title. Super Bowl next? Funny how poetic football can be sometimes, ain't it?

