CBS names new potential landing spot for Tee Higgins in free agency

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins is headed for free agency over the offseason, and he'll have no shortage of suitors. In a column of offseason predictions, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports named the Washington Commanders as a potential landing spot for Higgins.

Washington's rebuild is on an accelerated track thanks to star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and surrounding him with some serious weapons on the offensive end should be a priority for the Commanders in free agency.

From Dajani:

"Since Washington hit on Jayden Daniels, general manager Adam Peters understands his 'Super Bowl window' is open right now. He made the aggressive move to acquire New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline, and could make one or two splash moves this offseason.

"Our prediction is that Washington signs former Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins in free agency to a four-year, $108 million deal that carries an AAV of $27 million. That would put Higgins in the top 10 of highest-paid wide receivers currently."

Washington could have the cap space to acquire Higgins, and they could use some added talent at the receiver spots, so this prediction isn't too wild. Ultimately, it could just come down to which team is willing to give Higgins the most attractive contract.

Of course, there's some newfound hope in Cincinnati that Higgins will remain with the Bengals, despite the fact that it previously felt like a foregone conclusion that he would be signing elsewhere. Joe Burrow spent the second half of the season publicly lobbying for the team to retain Higgins, and his voice carries a lot of weight within the organization.

Plus, a recent report suggested that Burrow, Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase have discussed playing together for the foreseeable future in Cincinnati, labeling it as a "goal" of the trio.

Only time will tell if the Bengals are actually able to pull that off, but if not, there will be plenty of teams waiting for a shot to sign Higgins, including potentially the Commanders.