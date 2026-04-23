Dan Patrick reports Joe Burrow gave Bengals ultimatum before Dexter Lawrence trade

Not everyone is a big fan of the Cincinnati Bengals trading for All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, but regardless of how the deal works out, at least the front office make a big splash to help their maligned defense.

Safe to assume Joe Burrow appreciates the Bengals' efforts to actually field a competent defense. He has to score almost at will just to keep Cincinnati in most games. Burrow can ill afford to make any mistakes, and if he gets a bad break or two, the chances of winning drop in drastic fashion despite his extraordinary quarterbacking skills.

So as much praise as the Bengals brain trust seemingly deserves for the Dex trade, that landmark transaction may not have really been their doing after all.

Source tells Dan Patrick that Joe Burrow was going to demand trade if Bengals didn't significantly improve their defense

Forgive the belated timing on finding the key nugget on this clip from Patrick, whose quoted take in the X/Twitter caption makes it easy for anyone to gloss over.

However, about five minutes into this lengthy seven-minute clip, Patrick drops a Burrow-related bombshell:

"I was told Joe Burrow is the one calling the shots in Cincinnati. […] Joe Burrow said to management, 'You gotta do something defensively, or I'm outta here.' I was told this this morning by a source, who said that Joe has given them an ultimatum."

"I didn't like the move for the #Bengals."



– DP on the Dexter Lawrence trade. pic.twitter.com/HnyOqPyi1j — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 20, 2026

Duke Tobin has held his current seat as the Bengals' de facto GM since 1999, but he doesn't hold the official title.

In an ideal world, an NFL organization that puts so much on its franchise QB's plate as is would not force him to be a part-time personnel executive as well. Alas, here we reportedly are, per Patrick.

Is it OK to speak for all Bengals fans? If not, here goes anyway.

Nobody cares how the Dexter Lawrence trade got done or whose call it was. The important thing is, it happened — and Cincinnati managed to finagle its way around paying Lawrence a top-of-market contract in the process. Such an epic win on that front, to get him for only $70 million over three years.

It'd be awesome to believe that Mike Brown, the Blackburns, and Tobin came to the conclusion that Lawrence was too good of a player to pass up for the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft all on their own. Years of conservative precedent suggest otherwise, and lend credence to Patrick's reporting here.

A true organizational paradigm shift can't happen overnight. On NFLPA report cards, the Bengals still earn F- grades in key areas such as treatment of families and food/dining area.

However the change arises matters not. In fact, if Burrow is the one calling the shots, or at least has a major voice in huge personnel decisions, that's good! The powers that be should listen to their most important player of all-time.

Football gods be with Tobin and his minimal minions through the draft. Shoot, just get Burrow in the war room and let him make all the picks. He'd probably do better than the Bengals have of late.

...Yet another reason the Dexter Lawrence trade was a masterstroke. Admit your own deficiencies and lack of resources to optimally scout talent, and ship off a premium asset for a proven, elite defensive player. Well done, Bengals. If that was all Joe, keep listening to him!

Check out my final Bengals seven-round mock draft here, as Lawrence headlines what could be the best Cincinnati draft haul in years.