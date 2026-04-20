Dexter Lawrence beats back negative narratives in first Bengals press conference

The Cincinnati Bengals held Dexter Lawrence's introductory press conference on Monday after their blockbuster trade with the New York Giants, and all indications are that Sexy Dexy is ready to roll in Cincy.

Critics of the Bengals' trade ought to pipe down amid the revelation that Lawrence will be on the books for $70 million over three years through 2028. Quite a bargain price for an elite nose tackle, which Cincinnati's defense has lacked in perpetuity.

Despite how much of a game-changer Lawrence is and how his arrival signals an organizational paradigm shift, some haters are still trying to temper optimism in the Queen City.

Even if he wasn't issuing a direct rebuttal to those soon-to-be-explained, misguided storylines, Lawrence did indeed respond in making an outstanding first impression with his new team.

Dexter Lawrence introductory press conference was everything Bengals fans could've hoped for

First off, I've lost track of the amount of times I've said that Joe Burrow will demand a trade if the Bengals miss the playoffs this season. Trading for Lawrence goes a long way toward making sure that doesn't happen for a fourth straight year.

Nevertheless, ESPN's Adam Schefter felt compelled to reiterate the point on television.

"This is a critical season for Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. ... The Bengals are doing what they can ... to make sure that they try to win this year to keep Joe Burrow happy."



—@AdamSchefter on the Dexter Lawrence trade between the Giants and Bengals ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Pj0pozzHvG — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 20, 2026

For once in their lives, the Bengals front office actually made a move that suggests they're indeed all-in to win a Super Bowl. To put the best possible roster around Burrow; not just pay his preferred players on offense. And yet this narrative persists.

Classic "Heads I win, tails you lose" nonsense from Schefter.



If the Bengals don't take the swing for Lawrence, the narrative is, "What does Burrow think about the lack of aggression", and when they do take the swing, it turns into, "If the results don't follow, will Burrow be… https://t.co/HyjR1kpZ7m — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) April 20, 2026

And oh, by the way, there was this gem of an insider's nugget from Essentially Sports' Tony Pauline, whose ties to the greater New York City area run deep:

"Lawrence did most of his damage at nose tackle for the New York Giants and now slots into the middle of the Bengals’ four-man front. Hence, there’s no guarantee Cincinnati will get the player who dominated just two years ago when he posted a career-best nine sacks and eight TFLs in just 12 games. There’s also the concern that, while Lawrence has shown himself to be a great player at times, he’s not a very hard worker from Monday through Saturday, part of the reason he wanted to be traded away from John Harbaugh."

The notion that Lawrence changing alignments is somehow a bad thing for his future outlook is laughable. If anything, not having to play heads-up on the center as a true nose tackle in an odd defensive front could actually boost his productivity.

Multiple coaching staffs in NY kept Dexter Lawrence at true NT alignments because he was so off-the-charts productive there that it just made sense.



Bengals could deploy him from wider alignments more than at any previous point in his career, which theoretically may boost his… — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) April 19, 2026

Also difficult to play such a violent game, and be as elite as Lawrence has been for many years running, without having a passion for the game.

That's a lengthy wind-up to get into what Lawrence actually said in his presser. We've now arrived to that part. Not only does Lawrence's passion for football appear to be intact, but the 28-year-old wants to do right by the Bengals — and appreciates that they gave up such a premium asset to get him:

Dexter Lawrence on his desire to win:



The Bengals gave up a lot to get me.



“I owe it to them to dominate on the field.” — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) April 20, 2026

"I know who I am, and my love and joy for this game will never die. The passion and the player I know who I am, that is the most confidence I have."



-Dexter Lawrence#Bengals pic.twitter.com/VEDSY93f7k — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) April 20, 2026

Having played with B.J. Hill on the Giants and Tee Higgins in college at Clemson, Lawrence is already connected to multiple core players in Cincinnati. That should help him acclimate to the sudden change of scenery, which Lawrence acknowledged was a bit of a whirlwind.

But the big takeaway from Lawrence's answer about his love of football is also the most revealing of his character and the fact that he is a hard worker. He's willing to take accountability. He's not an excuse-maker.

Asked about whether a nagging elbow injury had an impact on his production (0.5 sacks in 2025), Lawrence didn't use that as an out. He acknowledged, too, that opponents made effective adjustments in how they played him.

"I wouldn't say that. Offensive linemen got a little smarter, so I just gotta get a little smarter. That's the process."

All that said, it's not like Lawrence was some scrub this past year. A "down" year for him is still an excellent season for most.

Another key takeaway from Monday's presser: Lawrence is eager to help young Bengals linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter, who struggled as rookies. Lawrence is confident that his presence and their ongoing development will lead to big-time improvement in 2026.

"I want to make their job easy."



-Dexter Lawrence on his impact on the Bengals young linebackers pic.twitter.com/mTvBVYL0Vl — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) April 20, 2026

I still content the Bengals need another linebacker, whether it's on Day 2 of the draft or in free agency thereafter. For Lawrence to have that mindset, though, speaks to the type of asset he'll be in the locker room as a teammate. It's not about just him dominating. It's about him elevating the rest of an embattled defensive unit.

Although of course, the chance to break the competitive spirit of the man across from him still serves as an effective catalyst for the two-time All-Pro.

"I take most pride in burying the guy in front of me...you can't lose that attitude of choking somebody out and burying them."



-Dexter Lawrence #Bengals pic.twitter.com/5IYiXb6bEH — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) April 20, 2026

Check your pulse if you're not fired up, Who Dey Nation.

Dexter Lawrence is a Cincinnati Bengal. What a glorious day, no matter how much other national media types want to try to rain on our parade.