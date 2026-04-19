Duke Tobin's Dexter Lawrence trade reaction marks true dawn of new Bengals era

The Cincinnati Bengals sure have a unique way of doing business, and that's putting it in the kindest phrasing possible. But the trade for Dexter Lawrence seems to mark a legitimate turning point that could make this team a Super Bowl contender for the new few years of Joe Burrow's prime.

Spending the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft isn't the steep cost some make it out to be. No defensive tackle was worthy of that selection. Cincinnati has needed a dominant nose tackle for years. No better one exists on the planet than Lawrence who's available for the taking.

So no, anyone criticizing the never all-in Bengals for going all-in on Lawrence is not correct. Personnel chief Duke Tobin, in lockstep with the rest of Cincinnati's brass, took a calculated risk here.

Based on the fact that Lawrence only needed a one-year, $28 million contract extension through 2028 on top of his current deal, this trade was all the more worth it.

Tobin has shared his thoughts on Lawrence landing in Cincinnati, and it speaks to the united-front paradigm shift occurring in real time across the organization.

Duke Tobin's comments on Dexter Lawrence trade symbolize something bigger

In a news release on the Bengals' team website that made the Lawrence trade official, Tobin provided a statement to the general public after the most aggressive, proactive move of his tenure that dates back to the last Bill Clinton administration:

"The opportunity to add a player of Dexter's ability was too good to pass up thanks to the commitment by Mr. Brown, Katie Blackburn, Troy Blackburn, Paul Brown and our player personnel staff...Dexter fits the vision we have on our defense and will also elevate others around him. We are confident in Dexter and can't wait to see the positive effects he and the other players we have acquired this offseason have on our football team. We are excited to turn to the draft and our remaining picks to further enhance our team."

How awesome is it that Tobin stood on business when he said the Bengals were indeed all-in last month at the NFL Scouting Combine (I was most skeptical at the time):

"I've been doing this a long time. I've never not been all in ... That's what we do. We want to be all in."



- Duke Tobin, Bengals Dir. of Player Personnel#Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/3qrigeBktK — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) February 24, 2026

"Trade for Dexter Lawrence" was not on my "Duke Tobin/Bengals All-In" bingo card for this year. Couldn't be happier to be wrong!

As positive as we should all be about this Lawrence trade, to be fair, it's comforting to know that there is, in fact, a vision for the defense for once. No but seriously. The Bengals' defense has felt vision-free since the start of 2023. Directionless. The blind leading the blind if you will.

Even this offseason wasn't adding up until the Lawrence trade. All those resources spent on the nickel and safety spots on Bryan Cook, Ja'Sir Taylor, Kyle Dugger, and Jalen Davis? And what was the plan? To draft another boundary cornerback despite the presence of DJ Turner and Dax Hill as starters? Or draft yet another safety like Caleb Downs?

What on Earth would Tobin have done with that 10th pick had he held onto it? What was the all-in move to be made then?

Not another lame first-round succession plan/luxury pick.



Not Kadyn Proctor.



Not Jermod McCoy.



Not a safety/nickel type after we signed/re-signed four such players this offseason.



DEXTER LAWRENCE pic.twitter.com/rUy2f5oKAt — Stripe Hype (@StripeHype) April 19, 2026

What a welcome reality to not have to dwell on that ominous hypothetical.

Tobin spoke at the end of a wildly disappointing 2025 campaign about building through the trenches. Well, he signed Boye Mafe from the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, landed defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and swung the destiny-altering transaction for Dexter Lawrence.

Duke Tobin in January: "Successful defenses have to be able to pressure the passer... I want to build the front. I always want to build the front."



Four months later, he makes good on that promise. No better front than Dexter Lawrence.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/fLEqboUFx5 — Jaron May (@jaron_may) April 19, 2026

Way to back up that big talk, Duke!

The Bengals are changing. They are, for once, going all-in. And as the man of the hour said, we've still got the draft to add further reinforcements.

...And maybe a veteran linebacker in free agency. Is that too much to ask? We've come this far, Duke. What's one more comparatively minor move to address that glaring roster flaw?