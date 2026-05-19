Dubious Steelers label underscores why Bengals hype is through the roof

The Cincinnati Bengals shouldn't even view the Pittsburgh Steelers as a threat in 2026 as they quest to win the AFC North and return to the playoffs after a three-year hiatus. This season will probably come down to the two matchups versus the Baltimore Ravens, including a Week 17 doozy on New Year's Eve, in prime time, IN CINCINNATI!

One big difference between this latest Bengals team and the rosters of yesteryear is the presence of actually-viable defensive personnel. Well, as long as you exclude the linebacker position.

A preliminary forecast of what lies ahead in 2026 suggests the Steelers are in major trouble on their mission to defend the division crown.

Steelers deemed 'most vulnerable' reigning division champion in the NFL

NFL.com's Kevin Patra created a list of the defending division champs who are most likely to lose their crown in 2026. The Steelers beat out the mighty 8-9 Carolina Panthers for the No. 1 spot.

We gotta skip around the write-up a little bit, as it just predates Aaron Rodgers' *official* decision to return for one last ride. Suffice it to say, Patra isn't too optimistic about how the Rodgers will play, even with that sentimental Mike McCarthy reunion storyline spurring him on:

"Rodgers played well in spurts last year, but wasn’t a top-15 QB. The Steelers finally improved their weaponry with the additions of Michael Pittman Jr. and second-round receiver Germie Bernard, but there remain significant questions about what the offense will look like with an aging QB. [...] The Ravens and Bengals each improved this offseason. A new coaching staff in Baltimore should bring life to the team, particularly on defense. Cincinnati bolstered a moribund defense significantly. If Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson stay healthy, 10 wins isn’t taking the division again."

If you had told me before the start of last season that Rodgers would make only four fewer starts (including playoffs) than Jackson and Burrow combined, I would've been distraught. That's what ended up happening.

What are the odds that Rodgers is able to suit up for more games than Burrow and Jackson yet again, a whole year older, and play at a decent level, never mind anywhere near their standard? Quite long, I'd surmise, as he turns 43 in December.

Props to Rodgers for sticking it out this long in the NFL. This has to be it, though. He has an aging, expensive defense to complement him, a suspect offensive line, and has lost his receptions leader from 2025, tailback Kenneth Gainwell.

Another thing: In the last meeting between the Steelers and Bengals in Week 11, Old Man Rodgers and Human Statue Mason Rudolph combined for a 3.33-second average time to throw on 33 dropbacks, per PFF. Notable, because Rodgers had the fastest average TTT (2.59s) last year amongst full-time starters.

With a game-wrecker like new Cincinnati defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, hard to envision anything that happening again.

The Ravens have a new coaching staff to adjust to, as Patra alludes to, which could be a double-edged sword. Can Lamar actually rely less on his legs? Because those injuries are piling up, and he ain't getting any younger. Learning and executing a new system could prove to be a steep challenge.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have all the offensive continuity, offseason momentum, and the perpetual promise of how great a healthy Joe Burrow is as the game's preeminent, surgical pocket passer.

Good luck, Yinzers. You'll need it.