NFL insider's Trey Hendrickson buzz makes someone out to be a liar

The Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson seem to be caught in the old "someone's lying" type of situation that happens between an older and younger sibling when somebody is in trouble.

Except, in this instance, we're talking about a grown man and a professional organization.

We are well past the 2025 NFL Draft and this Hendrickson situation has yet to be resolved. It is at the point where it's getting old, and fans are tired of this being played out. Earlier this week, Hendrickson released a statement that said there has been "no discussion" between he and the team as of late.

But, now, one NFL insider is suggesting the Bengals do, indeed, want to negotiate a deal.

"I continue to hear that Cincinnati wants to make something work with Trey," The Athletic's Dianna Russini said, amid her recent intel on Hendrickson.

Someone isn't telling the whole truth in the Bengals-Trey Hendrickson rigmarole

If Russini is correct in her notion that the Bengals want to get a deal done, then why would there be no communication happening when we are well into the month of May?

If Cincinnati wanted to get Hendrickson's new contract on the books and put in the rear view, you would think some form of communication has to be happening between them and Hendrickson's camp.

"Do I think that they're close in numbers? No. This is why you do something like this. You put out a statement because you're not happy," she also said of Hendrickson's recent statement.

Insinuating that the two sides aren't close in numbers could mean that, the last time they did speak, they were far apart on the numbers. But, this statement from Russini also feels like it's an up-to-date type of report.

Is Hendrickson telling the truth that the Bengals have truly not been in discussion with him over a new deal?

If he is, then that's a bad look for Duke Tobin and the organization.

If it's the other way around, then it's a bad look on Hendrickson.

Either way, this is getting out of hand and needs to be wrapped up to avoid further distraction.