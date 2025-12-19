Ewers vs. the edge: Shemar Stewart & Myles Murphy hold Bengals' keys to Week 16

As the Bengals travel to South Beach for a Week 16 showdown with the Dolphins, the postseason might not be the primary focus, but the future of the franchise certainly is.

The biggest storyline heading into the weekend is Miami’s decision to bench Tua Tagovailoa and hand the reins to rookie Quinn Ewers for his first career NFL start. Although the Dolphins are eager to see what they have in their young signal-caller, the Bengals are equally desperate to evaluate their own youthful investment: the pass rush.

Because in totality, it's a game that'll serve as a high-stakes litmus test for Cincinnati’s defensive front, specifically for the young pass-rushers in Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy, who have underwhelmed in their time under head coach Zac Taylor.

All eyes on Bengals' pass rush in Week 16 amid uncertain future

Through 14 games, Joseph Ossai, a former third-rounder in 2021, has racked up 43 pressures and five sacks, flashing the high-motor and bend that made him a fan favorite before injuries slowed his early career. Unfortunately for Ossai, an ankle injury has knocked him out of action for Week 16, along with several other Bengals inactives.

Out for Sunday according to Zac Taylor: Joseph Ossai, Kris Jenkins, Noah Fant, Charlie Jones.



Jenkins will go on IR, ending his season.



BJ Hill and Shemar Stewart will both play this weekend. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 19, 2025

For Murphy, his underlying numbers tell a more nuanced story; he currently sits second on the team with 34 pressures and five sacks.

However, against a rookie quarterback making his debut, the Bengals need more than just "pressures" -- they need finishing plays that change the game from young athletes that need to prove they belong if they eye a future within the organization.

What makes Ossai's presence (or lack thereof) so pivotal for Week 16 is how it impacts rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart. He's slated to return for the first time since Week 9's loss to the Bears. Ossai is a pending free agent and such a muddy evaluation who hasn't shown strong starting potential until after this year's games stopped mattering.

The current injury situation for Ossai dings his market value a bit. It's a silver lining when it comes to evaluating Stewart, though.

The sensible big-picture view even if Ossai were healthy enough to go would be to give Stewart some more run, given how raw of a player he is and how little he's produced as a rookie. Definitely a fascinating defensive end situation unfolding in Cincinnati. And that's to say nothing of Trey Hendrickson's probable exit from the team.

The middle of the line is equally vital, where 2024 second-round pick Kris Jenkins continues to disappoint as he prepares to go on injured reserve. The former Michigan standout was drafted to provide the interior push necessary to keep quarterbacks from stepping up into the pocket, and his presence this Sunday would have likely helped in trapping Ewers and limiting escape routes.

While the underlying analytics on Jenkins have remained quiet at times, the film tells a story of a player that continues to improve as snaps come. Bummer news about his season ending aside, Jenkins' draft classmate, nose tackle McKinnley Jackson, will gain more opportunities to prove himself after being inactive for much of the season.

For Cincinnati, this isn't just about winning a late-December game; it’s about deciding who belongs in the long-term blueprint. If the aforementioned young trio can harass Ewers, force rookie mistakes, and dominate the line of scrimmage, it will provide the front office with much-needed confidence heading into the 2026 offseason.

And while one game won't drastically change opinions, specifically for a highly-billed prospect Stewart, Week 16 is a chance to mount some positive momentum amid otherwise meaningless football.

