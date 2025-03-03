Extension for productive player could be imminent for Bengals

When it comes to key contributors that the Cincinnati Bengals need to lock up on long-term extensions this offseason, the big three of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson have received most of the attention -- and headlines.

However, there's another pending free agent on Cincinnati's roster that the team has identified as a priority: Tight end Mike Gesicki.

The Bengals were very happy with what they saw from Gesicki in 2024. The veteran TE signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in free agency last year, and he had a very solid season in Cincy. Gesicki caught 65 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns. He established himself as a favorite target of star quarterback Joe Burrow in the process.

Bengals could try to lock up Mike Gesicki with a new deal before he hits free agency

As a result, the Bengals could look to lock up Gesicki with a new contract in the coming days before he hits the open market in free agency, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

From Fowler:

"Don't be surprised if the Bengals try to extend Mike Gesicki in the coming days. Cincinnati is trying to secure a trio of its stars -- Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson -- but Gesicki is another player they were very happy with last season and would like to pay. Teams are projecting the tight end market could tap out at around $8 million per year."

While speaking with media members at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin acknowledged that the Bengals would love to keep Gesicki in Cincinnati.

"Mike was fantastic for us. I think Mike's a priority guy for us," Tobin said. "I think he fits with us. I think he found out he fits with us. Tight ends tend to fit with us.

"We got Joe Burrow and we value them in our game plans and how we structure our offense, and Mike was a great fit," he added. "And to Mike's credit, he came in, bought in, learned quickly, and fit right in. And so it's a great match. I'd love to have Mike Gesicki back, and we're going to work to try to do that, and we'll see if it can happen."

Many assumed that with so many other key guys seeking long-term deals that Gesicki might not be a priority for the Bengals over the offseason. However, the opposite might actually be the case, as it appears that Gesicki could potentially be the first player to get a long-term deal done with the Bengals.