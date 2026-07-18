Faux Lamar Jackson outrage is perfect storm for Bengals' ascent in 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are the chief contenders in the AFC North this season. Let's just call a spade a spade. That's what happens when Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are the respective quarterbacks of those teams.

In stark contrast, Cleveland's QB situation is a joke, and Pittsburgh is trying to wring one last bit of magic out of the Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy duo. Come on, y'all. This is a two-horse race for the division crown before Week 1 kicks off.

And while nothing has been decided on the field yet, it's safe to say Cincinnati is winning the offseason in terms of personnel additions and sheer psychological warfare.

Lamar Jackson Top 100 ranking and more rankle Ravens fans

What a surprise, I know: Lamar Jackson as a source of controversy. It's nothing to do with his still-TBD contract extension, though. It's more about his 69th-place ranking in the annual NFL Top 100, as voted by the players themselves.

Who knows talent better than the fellas who are going out on the gridiron to be modern day gladiators on Sundays? Arguably the people in charge of overseeing and assembling the team, a la coaches, scouts, and executives.

It was hard for the Ravens faithful to accept that their two-time MVP-winning field general ranked behind Cincinnati's beloved Burrow in a league-wide survey from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Joe Shiesty was in fourth place despite playing in only eight games in 2025, just edging out the fifth-ranked Lamar.

Our workplace rival/Ravens counterpart, Ebony Bird, posted a perturbed article about this topic. Here's the most salient bit of what Eamon Cassels had to say regarding the Burrow-Lamar debate:

"Despite playing in nine fewer games than Jackson over the past three seasons, and eight fewer games than Lamar since he entered this league in 2020, Burrow doesn't get the label of an injury-prone player as much. Supporters of Burrow argue that these injuries are due to the Bengals' offensive line. Fair! But why doesn't Jackson get the same excuse? Even the typical playoff argument doesn't totally hold up under scrutiny. Sure, Burrow's record is much better (5-2 vs 3-5), and Jackson has more touchdowns and yards in the playoffs. Now, Burrow has a better completion rate and fewer interceptions. Regardless, he hasn't been miles better than Jackson in the playoffs."

Cassels was also incensed that the lowest ranking Burrow received was No. 6 among those polled, whereas the bottom end of Jackson's ranking was "unranked."

In all the points above, the logic sort of defeats itself. The fact that Burrow has missed more time, yet he's viewed more favorably by people with real clout, and is a more accomplished postseason player, is no bueno for Lamar's case!

Plus, I think there's a bit of projecting ahead. Burrow can't possibly suffer another major injury. Call it the Law of Averages. And also factor in that he has the best offensive line of his career.

In stark contrast, Lamar relies so much on his legs to be a special player. While that admittedly discounts how solid of a pocket passer he is, Burrow has the edge over his division rival in that department by a not-inconsiderable margin. If I had to guess whose career is going to age better into this year and beyond, I'd bet on Burrow despite his alarming medical history.

Burrow was playing the postseason on All-Madden difficulty when he got his shots, and he's actually been to a Super Bowl. We are not the same, Eamon.

Lamar was supported by All-Pros all over the place, including on defense. He couldn't come through. The Ravens' defense shut out Patrick Mahomes' mighty Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of a home AFC Championship Game. He still couldn't come through.

In fact, name one time where Burrow has obviously choked in the playoffs. Lamar has too many instances to count. I've literally never seen a worse pass in an NFL game in my lifetime than this:

Maybe, just maybe, that matters.

The Baltimore faithful are down bad! Shouldn't they be excited about their new defensive guru at head coach in Jesse Minter? Or are they resigned to the fact that the Bengals' superior QB, Joe Brrr, is about to dice up Minter's D twice a year?

Shoot, Bart Scott is even getting hurtie feelings on ESPN about Burrow clearing Lamar. This coming from the guy who openly advocated for the Ravens to injure Burrow on purpose!

"This isn't Madden. We don't get to just put them out there. Wear and tear is part of the game. Injuries. Durability. You can’t turn injuries off, it matters."@BartScott57 reacts to Joe Burrow's QB ranking by the NFL execs, coaches and scouts 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ygsT02En9O — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 14, 2026

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are clearly in the Ravens' heads already

I'm glad the Ravens blanked the Bengals 24-0 in the last meeting at Paycor Stadium. Y'all got us while you could. Kicked us while we were down. Capitalized on Burrow's relative inability to move after that awful turf toe injury.

The Lamar hate has gone a tad far, I'll admit. Colin Cowherd got a little over his skis with this whopper:

"I no longer trust Lamar Jackson in a big spot. I'm selling my stock... I'd take Bo Nix today in a 4th quarter come from behind situation over Lamar"@colincowherd and the NFL players are OUT on Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/IHNRHlF4Z4 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 14, 2026

That personal relationship Uncle Colin has with Broncos head coach Sean Payton is an ever so slight conflict of interest at this point.

Oh but who cares!? I LOVE IT.

Other than the moronic pre-draft narrative that Jackson needed to convert to wide receiver, how has he been treated unfairly? It feels like disingenuous, faux outrage coming from the Ravens, because they can't make heads or tails of how they've never even reached a Super Bowl with Jackson as their quarterback.

Meanwhile, Burrow is over here in Cincy, kicking it with Jackson's predecessor, Joe Flacco, and will enter 2026 actually armed with a halfway decent defense on paper.

We'll see who looks like the better QB at season's end. Bias aside, I know who I'm figuratively betting on.