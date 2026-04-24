Full Dexter Lawrence trade details are official after Giants' 10th overall pick

The Cincinnati Bengals didn't own a first-round pick in Thursday's 2026 NFL Draft kickoff, which is fine by the fanbase considering how well-spent that premium asset was. Cincinnati traded for All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence mere days before the draft, giving up their 10th overall pick to the New York Giants.

That armed a former AFC North rival in new G-Men coach John Harbaugh with the Nos. 5 and 10 selections in Round 1. After kicking off the night by capitalizing on Arvell Reese's skid down the draft board, New York officially delivered the prospect who represents the compensation for the blockbuster Lawrence trade.

Now let's knee-jerk react and proclaim who for sure won the trade! I kid, I kid. But we will break down the macro ramifications for both the Giants and Bengals now that we know who New York has added with that top pick.

Giants make interesting pick at 10th overall with Miami (FL) offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa

Many argue that Lawrence is coming off some catastrophic down year, and therefore the Bengals got fleeced, or bought too high on a declining player. Couldn't be much further from the truth, but hey, let the Big Appleans feel themselves a bit if they like.

No debate that New York, a rebuilding program under a fresh, Super Bowl-winning coach in Harbaugh, is rebuilding and could use young, cheap talent. In just one night, the Giants have possibly flipped their fortunes and vaulted into the NFC playoff race.

Francis Mauigoa played right tackle for the Miami Hurricanes, but is likely to move inside to right guard. Bad news for the likes of Daniel Faalele and Evan Neal, am I right?

Francis Mauigoa, you’re a New York Giant ‼️ pic.twitter.com/xPmU1ObyEJ — New York Giants (@Giants) April 24, 2026

Still, this feels like a luxury pick. If I had to declare a winner of the trade right now, how could it not be the Bengals?

OK but then again, the Bengals neglected protecting Joe Burrow well enough for many years. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has a reckless play style, to put it mildly. Dart needs all the help he can get up front. Taking a probable guard in the top 10 feels a little rich, yet Mauigoa will form a stellar right side of New York's o-line alongside veteran tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

Mauigoa will inevitably be linked to Lawrence in perpetuity. It's OK to acknowledge that the G-Men look far more formidable now than they did mere hours ago, but Lawrence is a legit game-changer for the Bengals, who have lacked an interior pass rush for many years and finished 2025 as the NFL's worst run defense.

There wasn't a player in this draft who could've had anywhere near the individual impact Lawrence projects to for Cincinnati's embattled defensive unit. To underscore that point, check out this detailed breakdown by Warren Sharp if you haven't already.

some thoughts on Lawrence to Cincy...



<buckle up>



Dexter Lawrence is a 28-year old stud



he spent most of his career playing vs elite interior OLs of the Eagles & Cowboys



he's been double-teamed at the highest rate in the NFL



he's now playing in the AFC North



Ravens lost… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 19, 2026

Lawrence clearly wanted out and didn't want to endure another rebuild in New York, and he rewarded the Giants for his hard years of service in a way by gifting them a top-10 pick on his way out the door.

It can often end far uglier than that when a franchise cornerstone type player skips town after contract disputes and trade requests. Just ask the Bengals and Who Dey Nation at large about Trey Hendrickson.

Oh well. Hendrickson is out; Lawrence is in. Cincinnati didn't handle Trey very well, yet somehow spun this into a massive win of an all-in trade.

Good for the Giants, too. Genuine best of luck to their young studs. The NFL is undeniably more interesting when the G-Men are relevant. They skyrocketed to relevancy when they hired Harbaugh, and drafted the likes of Reese and now Mauigoa.