Full list of players Bengals could lose in 2025 NFL free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals have parted ways with several familiar faces already this offseason. The Bengals released both Sheldon Rankins and Alex Cappa. Sam Hubbard announced his retirement from the NFL, and Trey Hendrickson has been granted permission to seek a trade out of Cincinnati.

The changes won't stop there, either. Free agency is set to get underway in the coming days, and the Bengals have a plethora of players headed for the open market.

Most of Cincinnati's upcoming free agents are unrestricted, which means that they'll be free to sign anywhere they want. A few are restricted free agents, which means that the Bengals will get an opportunity to match any outside offers. Cincinnati also has a few exclusive rights free agents that they'll will have a chance to retain with a league-minimum tender.

Full list of Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL free agents

Some, they'll likely opt to bring back, but others have already played their last downs in a Bengals uniform. Here's a look at Cincinnati's full list of 2025 NFL free agents:

B.J. Hill, Defensive tackle (UFA)

Mike Hilton, Cornerback (UFA)

Trent Brown, Tackle (UFA)

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Linebacker (UFA)

Marco Wilson, Cornerback (UFA)

Cody Ford, Guard (UFA)

Joseph Ossai, Defensive end (UFA)

Joe Bachie, Linebacker (UFA)

Vonn Bell, Safety (UFA)

Trayveon Williams, Running back (UFA)

Jay Tufele, Defensive tackle (UFA)

Cam Sample, Defensive end (UFA)

Chris Evans, Running back (UFA)

D'Ante Smith, Tackle (UFA)

Khalil Herbert, Running back (UFA)

Cal Adomitis, Long snapper (RFA)

Cade York, Kicker (RFA)

Cam Grandy, Tight end (ERFA)

Jaxson Kirkland, Guard (ERFA)

Ryan Rehkow, Puner (ERFA)

There were initially a couple more names on the list, including star wide receiver Tee Higgins. But, the Bengals designated Higgins as a franchise player for a second consecutive season, basically blocking him from hitting the open market.

They also locked up tight end Mike Gesicki on a new three-year deal worth $25.5 million and signed tight end Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract extension, preventing both from becoming free agents.

But, they still have a bunch of potentially difficult decisions to make regarding the rest of the guys on the above list. It will be interesting to see how many they ultimately opt to bring back.

