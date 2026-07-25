Move over “Chase is on the case” as a memorable touchdown call for Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase. There is unexpectedly a new candidate for a fresh touchdown call involving another receiver and a different animated animal.

This time, Tee Higgins could be the recipient of a cross-generational call courtesy of the Coyote vs. Acme movie trailer.

Side note: announcers could eventually apply the "Chase is on the case!" call for Chase Brown if Zac Taylor made the conscious decision to run the ball more. However, do not hold your breath waiting for that to happen.

Nevertheless, if you came here looking for the hard-hitting analysis and controversial positional battles ahead of training camp, this is not that. Spoiler alert!

New Tee Higgins touchdown call from Coyote vs. Acme trailer?

One of the most iconic characters from the Acme cartoons lineup is, of course, Tweety Bird, whose “I tought I taw a puddy cat… I did, I did tee a puddy cat” is one of the most well-known lines from a cartoon of a generation that grew up in the 80s and 90s.

For the youngsters and the uninitiated, Tweety Bird is a small yellow canary whose cuteness is only rivaled by the adorableness of his speech impediment, which makes his signature phrase that much more memorable.

Well, that iconic line has taken on new life now that wrestling champion and actor John Cena has entered the chat, appearing to play the menacing head of the Acme Corporation.

Near the end of the new trailer for the upcoming film, Coyote vs. Acme, Cena’s character asks Tweety Bird, “What did you tee, what did you taw?, employing Tweety’s unmistakable speech impediment that will undoubtedly culminate in Tweety unleashing his patented catchphrase on suspecting moviegoers.

“What did you Tee, what did you taw?” What an amazing touchdown call that would be after a Tee Higgins score!

The only thing that could possibly make it better is a response along the lines of “I tought I taw a Tee TD… I did, I did tee a Tee TD.”

A worthy addition to Tony Romo's "Chase is on the case!"

In the final game of the 2021 season, Chase regaled Bengals fans with a touchdown against the hated Kansas City squad and kick-started an epic comeback to win the game 34-31, ultimately.

At the end of the play, broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo gifted viewers a “Chase is on the case!” call, referring to the Paw Patrol and their leader, Chase, who is the goodest of boys.

Now, with the upcoming Coyote vs Acme releasing what they are calling the “Final trailer,” and the movie hitting theaters on August 28th, Tweety Bird’s tagline will return to the zeitgeist just in time for the NFL to reappear in our very much appreciative lives.

Bengals star Tee Higgins is a touchdown machine

Tee Higgins has 21 TD catches over the last two seasons despite missing seven games due to multiple injuries. He ranked 47th last year in receptions (59), yet was tied for second with 11 touchdowns.

The combination of Joe Burrow and Higgins should provide ample opportunities for broadcast announcers to call touchdowns from the duo, who have been inseparable since Higgins was the second player to congratulate Burrow on the field after LSU defeated Clemson for the national championship in 2020.

And when they connect on one of their many touchdowns in the 2026 season, hopefully one of the announcers on the broadcast will provide us with a “What did you Tee, what did you taw?” crossover that will put smiles on different generations’ faces just like Romo did with his “Chase is on the case” call.

Furthermore, if that call comes during a victory near the end of the season which propels the Bengals back to the playoffs and the Super Bowl, as Cincinnati’s victory did after the Chase call, then so be it.