How to listen to Bengals vs. Eagles NFL Week 8 game on the radio
The Cincinnati Bengals will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the Philadelphia Eagles today. The game was supposed to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, but the league bumped it up, so now it will kickoff earlier than originally expected at 1 p.m. ET.
Last time these two teams played back in 2020, the game ended in a 23-23 tie. Overall though, the Bengals have dominated the all-time series between the teams. They've played 14 times previously, and the Bengals boast a 9-3-2 record in those contests. The Eagles haven't beaten the Bengals in a game since December of 2000, and they've never won a game in Cincinnati. The Bengals will be looking to continue their winning ways against Philly today.
If you're a Bengals fan who wants to catch today's important Week 8 game against the Eagles on the radio but isn't sure how, you've come to the right place. You can find all of the pertinent listening information below.
How to listen to Bengals vs. Eagles on the radio
The game between the Bengals and Eagles is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET. People hoping to listen to the game on the radio will have several options. Per the Bengals website, the game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. You can see the full radio map here.
The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Eagles game center nationwide on desktop, and in-market on mobile and on SiriusXM (Ch. 386).
NFL fans can also listen to every out-of-market game on the radio with an NFL+ subscription. NFL+ starts at $6.99 a month and also includes the ability to watch in-market games and primetime games (only on mobile).
Radio announcers for Bengals vs. Eagles
There will be two announcers for the radio broadcast of the game between Cincinnati and Cleveland. The two man crew will consist of:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)