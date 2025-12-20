Intriguing Bengals & Titans history could repeat itself amid new NFL rumors

The Cincinnati Bengals lost former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan after the 2023 season, as he progressed to become the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Didn't exactly go according to plan. Callahan was fired after posting a 4-19 record. No runway despite having a rookie No. 1 overall pick at quarterback in Cam Ward. The Titans are a disaster. They need a culture-changer in the worst way.

While Tennessee is a somewhat attractive job in a gettable AFC South division, this team is multiple years away from contention in all likelihood. Funnily enough, the latest scoop about the NFL coaching carousel suggests the Titans might go back to the ex-Bengals well to find Callahan's permanent successor.

Read More: Joe Burrow pleads for Bengals to change amid fresh Bill Belichick rumors

Lou Anarumo reportedly in strong contention for Titans' head coaching job

When the Bengals went to Super Bowl LVI and the AFC Championship Game the next year, Lou Anarumo was celebrated as the defensive mastermind who miffed Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

In fact, Anarumo's game plan forced Ryan Tannehill into three interceptions as the Bengals prevailed 19-16 in the Divisional Round over the No. 1-seeded Titans on that Super Bowl run.

While Anarumo fielded his fair share of heat toward the end of his Cincinnati tenure, Al Golden looks worse this year by comparison. Sweet Lou is crushing it for the Colts, whose season went off the rails once Daniel Jones got hurt. NFL folks are noticing Anarumo's exceptional performance, and that leads us to this report by The Athletic's Dianna Russini:

Sources say the Titans are expected to reach out to Lou Anarumo, Jeff Hafley, Matt Burke and Jesse Minter regarding their head coaching vacancy.



Internally, Matt Nagy is also viewed as a serious candidate. More names I’m hearing: https://t.co/D8T2743XeN pic.twitter.com/si0Hawu2Hd — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 20, 2025

Interesting that Anarumo was named first. Not like it was in alphabetical order. Just saying!

Anarumo has really been cooking for Indy, though — and doing so with former Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt in a critical role.

This is a really interesting coaching cycle. There aren't any Ben Johnson types who are offensive masterminds, nor super proven success stories like prior Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Anarumo is more proven in a lot of ways than the other defensive coordinators mentioned, like Jeff Hafley, Matt Burke, and Jesse Minter. Hafley was coaching Boston College not long ago. Minter was at Michigan until he followed Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers. Burke is the Texans' coordinator, but DeMeco Ryans has a lot to do with that defense being the NFL's best.

I'd imagine Anarumo would be more interested in the Giants' vacancy. They're rumored to want him, too. Tennessee seems toxic and years away. Lou should probably either stick with the Colts or saddle up for the G-Men.

More Bengals News and Analysis