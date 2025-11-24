Ja'Marr Chase's apology for Spitgate features one notable exception

The Cincinnati Bengals' season was basically over before they lost to the New England Patriots 26-20 on Sunday, but it didn't help to not have reigning Triple Crown receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the lineup.

Chase was fully healthy and could've contributed to a winning cause, perhaps making Joe Burrow's return on Thanksgiving a little more intriguing. Sadly, cooler heads did not prevail the week prior in Pittsburgh, where Chase spat in the face of Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

That despicable act resulted in a one-game suspension. After initially lying about the incident in the aftermath of the loss to Ramsey's team, Chase took to social media on Monday to issue an apology — with a wide receiver pun-intended catch.

Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase remorseful for spitting on Jalen Ramsey...but stops short of apologizing to Jalen Ramsey

In addition to being an elite playmaker, Ja'Marr Chase has a wicked sense of humor. He's very personable and humorous in press conferences, and generally seems pretty well-adjusted.

To me, Chase sitting on Ramsey was out of character. Not unlike, you know, Myles Garrett swinging Mason Rudolph's helmet at his exposed head. Yeah, AFC North football gets a little squirrelly out there sometimes. Passions are high.

Zero excuse for what Chase did to Ramsey in any event. He recognizes that, and it comes across in the apology he posted to Instagram:

Chase alludes to the frustrations of losing as part of why he lost his cool. That and Ramsey is a notorious trash-talking punk on the gridiron, who once got Bengals legend Adriel Jeremiah Green so worked up that A.J. started swinging at Ramsey fists the latter's helmet being attached.

I mean technically Chase apologizes to the whole Steelers organization. Ramsey is implied within that. However, to not directly say you're sorry to the person you spat at shows that Chase still feels a type of way about him.

Bengals fans can forgive Ja'Marr Chase for this one-off slip-up. I personally want to spit at my TV when I watch this team — the sieve of a defense in particular — play and waste prime years in the careers of Chase and Burrow.

Anyway, just thought it was hilarious that Ramsey wasn't mentioned by name. Whatever he said to Chase must've been quite severe.

Still just 25 years old, I'm sure Chase will follow through on his words, learn from this self-imposed debacle, and be all the better for it as a Bengals franchise cornerstone in the years to come.

