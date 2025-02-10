Ja'Marr Chase trolls Chiefs after Super Bowl 59 spanking by Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase never misses a chance to troll the rival Kansas City Chiefs, and Super Bowl 59 provided the perfect opportunity.

The Chiefs were absolutely spanked, dominated and dog-walked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Big Game. Philadelphia won its second Super Bowl by a score of 40-22, and that score is even a little misleading, as the game wasn't even that close.

Ja'Marr Chase clearly had a good time watching the Chiefs get throttled by the Eagles

It was probably the worst performance we've seen from Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs, especially in the Super Bowl, but Chase certainly seemed to enjoy what he saw. The star receiver took to social media to share a popular meme of a bystander watching a beatdown. In this case, Chase and the Bengals were bystanders as the Chiefs got beat down by the Birds.

Ja’Marr Chase posted this photo on his Instagram story after the Super Bowl 🤣



(via @Real10jayy__ / IG) pic.twitter.com/VO32OJglLZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 10, 2025

Prior to the game, Chase was on record saying that he didn't want to see the Chiefs win a third consecutive Super Bowl. He clearly got his wish.

"Everyone knows I'm not a K.C. fan," Chase said. "So I'm hoping Saquon [Barkley] rushes for like 200 this game. I think overall it will be a great game just because both sides has great players on each side."

Barkley didn't come close to rushing for 200 yards. In fact, he had one of his least-productive games of the entire season, as he ran for just 57 yards. But, unfortunately for Kansas City, the Eagles were the opposite of one-dimensional. With Barkley held in check, quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to victory by throwing for 221 yards, rushing for 72 more and scoring three total touchdowns. He was named Super Bowl MVP as a result of his productive play.

So, while the Bengals didn't make the playoffs this season, fans in Cincinnati can rest a little easier knowing that they at least didn't get absolutely embarrassed on the game's biggest stage like the Chiefs did.