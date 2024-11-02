Jermaine Burton sends clear message to Bengals regarding lack of playing time
Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton hasn't had much of an opportunity to make an impact this season. The Bengals selected Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but through eight weeks of action, Burton has played just 49 total offensive snaps. In that time, he's had just five total targets and two receptions for 88 yards.
Jermaine Burton thinks he warrants more playing time
While it's not completely clear why Burton hasn't gotten a few more snaps for Cincinnati, one thing is clear: He thinks that he could be making a bigger impact out on the field for the Bengals.
"I can't put myself in the game," Burton said of his role. "Personally, I feel like I could have been (making) plays."
That's an eyebrow-raising quote from Burton, and there's two ways to look at it. Some will appreciate the rookie's confidence and candor, while others will likely take issue with an unproven player speaking so openly and seemingly second-guessing the coaching staff publicly.
He might not be happy about it, but Burton's lack of early opportunity shouldn't come as a complete surprise. Afrer all, it was reported over the offseason that there was a good chance that he wouldn't see the field too much as a rookie given Cincinnati's depth at the position combined with his lack of experience. However given Cincinnati's recent struggles and injury issues to Tee Higgins, perhaps the coaching staff will give Burton more burn.
Joe Burrow would approve. The star quarterback was highly complementary of Burton recently, and even advocated for the rookie to get more reps.
“The last two weeks of practice that he’s had and the stuff he’s put on tape warrants more playing time for him," Burrow said of Burton. " ... It’s my job, it’s coach’s job, and his job as well to continue to find roles for him, find opportunities where we can get him the ball and continue to see what he can do, because I think he’s got explosiveness, and he’s got the ability that we need to harness and find a role for.”
When Burrow speaks, people within the organization listen. So, perhaps Burton will start to see more opportunity out on the field, starting with Cincinnati's Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.