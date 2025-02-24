Joe Burrow gets favorable position in ranking of top 101 players from 2024 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow turned in an epic season in 2024. Burrow led all quarterbacks in completions, touchdowns and passing yards, and he was named a finalist for both the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards in the process.

Joe Burrow was ranked as one of the five best players in the NFL in 2024

Burrow was also given a very favorable position in Pro Football Focus' list of the 101 best players from the 2024 NFL season. While he didn't finish in the top three, Burrow was right there as he came in at No. 4 on the list, behind only Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata.

Here's what the publication had to say about Burrow:

"As the situation around him crumbles, Burrow just continues to get better every season. This year, he finished second among qualified quarterbacks with a 92.8 passing grade while recording a career-best 1.9% turnover-worthy play rate.

"He finished the regular season with the most passing yards and touchdowns in the NFL. Behind poor protection, Burrow’s processing speed has hit a ridiculous level. He led all quarterbacks this season with a 93.2 passing grade on throws released in under 2.5 seconds."

Burrow was awesome in 2024. There's no doubt about. He did everything within his power to keep the Bengals alive in the playoff conversation, and the fact that they ultimately fell short certainly isn't on him.

It's worth noting that Burrow finished ahead of MVP winner Josh Allen, who came in at No. 6 on the list. Had the Bengals been better as a team, there's a real chance that Burrow would have taken home the hardware instead.

In addition to Burrow, a few other Bengals also made the list -- four in total. Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was ranked as the 21st-best player from the '24 season, which feels a little low to us.

Defense end Trey Hendrickson was ranked No. 33 after leading the league in sacks. Also, Tee Higgins was ranked at No. 80. Hopefully the team will have even more representation next season.