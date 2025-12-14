Joe Burrow got brutally honest about Bengals' shutout loss to Ravens

It seems inconceivable that an offense led by Joe Burrow could score zero points on any given Sunday, but that's precisely what happened in the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15.

In what was undoubtedly one of Burrow's worst games as a pro, he completed 25 of 39 passes for 225 yards with two interceptions, including a fourth-quarter pick-six. To his credit, Burrow took all the blame for the Bengals' latest defeat, which drops them to 4-10 and officially out of playoff contention.

This all comes on the heels of Burrow questioning aloud earlier this week whether he was having fun playing football anymore after all the injuries, rehab, and losing.

But the larger narrative about what this awful 2025 campaign means for Burrow and the Bengals' future is the biggest takeaway of all here. Because all that competitive grit Joe Brrr is known for was iced out in the Cincinnati cold by a smothering Ravens defense.

Joe Burrow takes Bengals' Week 15 loss hard in another downer press conference

Quite the telling quote here from Burrow about just how disgusted he was with his performance on Sunday.

Burrow: “There’s not a team in the NFL that would have won today with me at quarterback.”@WLWT — Jaron May (@jaron_may) December 14, 2025

Us Bengals fans are spoiled by watching Burrow ball out time and again versus the AFC North rival Ravens. Although it often results in a loss due to the brilliance of two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson as the opposing QB, Week 15's debacle was a jarring shift from the norm.

Joe Burrow's games against the Ravens since the 2021 season:



Points scored:



41

41

17

27

24

20

38

34

32

0 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 14, 2025

Burrow reassured the media that his comments from earlier this week didn't have anything to do with Cincinnati, or a lack of desire to rock a Bengals uniform. It was all to do with his mindset and how he feels about the game of football itself.

Oh yeah. It's panic time in a big way. The Andrew Luck comparisons aren't about to cease in the aftermath of this loss to Baltimore, that's for sure.

Not many moons ago, the Bengals destroyed the Ravens on Thanksgiving in Burrow's epic return, seemingly restoring the Super Bowl standard Joey Franchise has single-handedly established in Cincinnati.

The vibe around this version of the Bengals feels broken beyond repair

That seems like a distant memory at this point. Sunday's showing couldn't have been a further cry from that season-best display.

We've gone from seeing Burrow emotionally moved by what happened on the gratitude-centric holiday to down in the dumps in the span of about two and a half weeks. Not ideal!

At least Burrow still appears to have faith in the coaches and front office that they can turn the ship around. in defending those folks, Burrow once again led from the front and took accountability on behalf of the his teammates.

"It starts with players playing better. Today, it was me."

🎥 Joe Burrow was asked about the Bengals' organizational structure, following today's loss—



Q: Do you still have confidence in the front office & coaching staff?

Burrow: "A lot of confidence."



Q: Why?

Burrow: "I know how hard people work at it. We've got the right people.… pic.twitter.com/jrTuRBaPO9 — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) December 14, 2025

Let's pray Burrow is being brutally honest about his trust in Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor. Because a near-zero amount of Who Dey Nation trusts them in this moment.

