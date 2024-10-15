Joe Burrow needs just one word to describe Bengals Week 6 win over Giants
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has been a man of few words lately. After Cincinnati's heartbreaking Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow needed just one word to describe what the Bengals needed to change moving forward. That word was "everything."
Then, after Cincinnati's 17-7 Week 6 victory over the New York Giants, Burrow again needed just one word to describe the win: "Ugly."
It wasn't pretty, but it was a win
Burrow was right, the game was certainly an ugly one, especially for Cincinnati's offense, which struggled to score after establishing itself as one of the most potent in the entire league in the preceeding weeks. Cincinnati scored on the opening drive of the game thanks to a career-long touchdown run by Burrow, but the team was unable to find the End Zone again until late in the fourth quarter.
The Giants struggled to score, too, as they mustered just seven total points over the course of the contest. By holding New York under 10 points, Cincinnati's defense snapped a streak of 76 straight games of allowing the opposing team to score double-digits. That was the longest streak in the league, and the fact that it's no more is probably the most important takeaway from the game for the Bengals.
Plus, while the game was indeed ugly, what really matters is the final score, and the Bengals were able to pull out a much-needed win over the Giants in order to keep their playoff hopes alive, for the time being at least. Winning ugly is still winning, and it sure beats losing in a pretty fashion, if there is such a thing.
The Bengals will look to establish their first two-game winning streak of the season with a win over the rival Cleveland Browns in Week 7. The Browns have lost four straight games and sit at just 1-5 through six weeks of action. The game should certainly be a winnable one for Cincinnati, and another victory would be just what the doctor ordered, even if it's another ugly one.