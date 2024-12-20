Joe Burrow sets new standard for Christmas gifts to Bengals offensive line

The Cincinnati Bengals may not have had the best season in totality, but the offense has not been the problem. Joe Burrow has been lighting it up, and the offensive line as a whole seems to have taken massive steps forward after being a complete tire fire Burrow has had to overcome in past seasons.

Even in a year where the defense has been so putrid that the Bengals will likely spend the end of the season watching the playoffs on TV, both the coaching staff and organization can take pride in fixing what has long been one of the team's worst issues.

One of the Bengals' biggest recent rivals in the Kansas City Chiefs may have set the standard for offensive lineman gifts this holiday season, as they were given watches, sunglasses, coolers, and more. Burrow has topped that, giving the Bengals a gift you can't truly put a price on.

Burrow gave each of his linemen an authentic Japanese katana. Burrow reportedly procured unique swords with their own backstory involving a certain town or battle. Burrow reportedly let his linemen pick out which sword they preferred. Unique, memorable, and badass. Burrow hit the trifecta with this gift.

The tackles have been better than most this season. Orlando Brown Jr. has given the Bengals a solid left tackle plan after struggling with that spot for years, and rookie right tackle Amarius Mims appears to be a player Cincinnati can lean on for the next half-decade at his spot.

Cordell Volson has emerged as a solid run-blocker, while Alex Cappa is making good on his expensive free agency contract. At center, Ted Karras is locked in as the starter and doesn't seem to be anywhere close to relinquishing that job. It's a shame the defense hasn't taken the same step forward.

Burrow has to be thankful for an offensive line that can finally keep him upright and free to challenge for the league lead in passing yards. It might be cool to get a watch or something of similar value, but bringing home a unique sword is something that can only come from the creative mind of Burrow himself.