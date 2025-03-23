Trey Hendrickson reportedly prepared to take drastic measure if not extended, traded

Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson's desire for an extension stems back to last offseason, when he requested a trade away from the organization due to a lack of long-term security. When his request wasn't granted, Hendrickson put his head down, went to work and turned in a stellar season, which included leading the league in sacks with 17.5.

This time around, though, it will be a different story. Hendrickson, who was granted permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason, deserves a new deal, and if he doesn't get one, he probably won't be so understanding.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Hendrickson appears prepared to sit out some, or all, of the 2025 NFL season if he remains on the roster in Cincinnati without an extension.

Trey Hendrickson reportedly prepared to sit out the 2025 NFL season if necessary

Hendrickson has one year remaining on his current contract, so the Bengals don't technically have to trade him or extend him. They could theoritically let him play out the 2025 season and then let him walk in free agency, although doing so wouldn't make much sense.

If they don't view him as a long-term piece at this point, they should at least trade him to get some value in return as opposed to letting him walk for nothing.

"I think it's entirely possible, based on what I'm hearing, for him to sit out the year if he doesn't get a new deal," Fowler said on air, via Bleacher Report. "I think that's his mindset right now."

Hendrickson is likely pretty frustrated by the situation at this point, and it's understandable that he wouldn't want to risk his health next season without some security beyond the 2025 campaign. But, he has made it clear that he would prefer to continue his career in Cincinnati.

"To be a starter in the National Football League and represent a family run organization like this and represent my family, which is on the back of the jersey, has been tremendously special for me," Hendrickson said. " ... "However it shakes out, there's nowhere I'd rather be."

So now the ball is in the Bengals' court. They can either extend him, trade him, or do neither, but it sure sounds like Hendrickson is prepared to take a drastic measure if they go with the latter option.