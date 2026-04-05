Mind-blowing draft DT gives Bengals pathway to maximize Logan Wilson trade

Seventh-round picks come attached with low expectations. When the Cincinnati Bengals traded Logan Wilson to Dallas at the trade deadline last year, that's all they got in exchange for one of their core players and team captains.

Wilson has since retired from the NFL, but the Bengals won't really "win" the trade unless they make good on the pick they got in the exchange.

It's rare for any team to hit on a seventh-round pick. For every Brock Purdy, there's approx. a bazillion who don't work out whatsoever. Thankfully for Cincinnati, there's an international prospect who should still be on the board at No. 221 overall who is as worthy of a flier as anyone.

Generational athlete could be game-changer with the 7th-round pick from Bengals' Logan Wilson trade

Is this entire premise kind of ridiculous? Sure, but it's Easter Sunday, and we're here to get a little weird.

Bengals history suggests that the two seventh-round picks they have might as well be lit on fire. So, with the 221st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they might as well select a defensive tackle from the NFL's International Player Pathway program (IPP) who has some of the freakiest athletic tools in the history of the human race.

That's not hyperbole when it comes to Nigeria native Uar Bernard.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and "Freaks List" fame fired off a phenomenal deep-dive feature on Bernard's journey to professional football. What a revelation to say the least.

Bernard's measurable traits are stranger than fiction. Here's a little excerpt from Feldman that is guaranteed to make you do a double take. Or exclaim aloud, "WHAT!?"

"Uar Bernard (pronounced “ooh-are”) measured in earlier this week at the NFL’s HBCU showcase at 6-4 1/2, 306 pounds with 11-inch hands and almost 36-inch arms. Other people who have spent their lifetimes in football say Bernard looks like a Marvel creation. Bernard’s body fat: 6 percent. He vertical-jumped 39 inches and broad-jumped 10-10, which was 14 inches more than any other defensive tackle did at this year’s combine. His 40-yard dash: 4.63."

What on Earth?

This story published mere days ago. Stands to reason Feldman was researching, writing, and pooling all the information together for a period of weeks. Taking that into account, the rapid improvement Bernard has shown in a mere couple months of football-specific workouts hints at a seemingly limitless upside.

From the time he started training in Florida in mid-January, Bernard gained 11 pounds, cut his body fat from 11% to 6%, improved his vertical leap by seven inches, and his broad jump by a freaking foot and a half.

Oh yeah, and he's only 21 years old. One more data point: He has a 7'1" wingspan.

No doubt. His testing numbers, at that size, are truly mind blowing. Talked to an NFL D-line coach a bit ago who thinks he’s a really interesting three-year project because he’s so raw but such an explosive huge athlete. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 3, 2026

Back in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected left tackle Jordan Mailata via the IPP program. He's a second-team All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion.

Not to suggest a similar fate is in store for Bernard. Mailata is easily the most notable player to come from the IPP initiative. However, based on how well Bernard has taken to training and how undeniably gifted he is as an athlete, if he gets with the right coaching staff, there's no telling how good he could become.

Even if it takes years, Bernard is well worth a seventh-round flier. IPP prospects get special exemptions on practice squads with an extra spot. Why not take advantage of that? Again, seventh-round picks seldom pan out. Bernard is a multi-year project. Cincinnati has struggled for years to build a quality defensive tackle rotation, particularly falling short in finding a viable interior pass rusher.

The worst-case scenario is that Bernard doesn't develop, and the Logan Wilson trade is basically a wash, since he retired after a very abbreviated stint with the Cowboys. The best-case scenario? Bernard's all-world athleticism eventually translates to utter dominance at the NFL level.

Given his current trajectory of improvement, Bernard is one of the few fringe-draftable prospects who'd be a no-brainer late Day 3 pick.