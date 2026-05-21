Emmanuel Acho is a weird dude, y'all. Maybe he's for you, or maybe he was before he gave his hilariously wayward counter-take on how the Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 roster is shaping up.

Both myself and Joe Burrow have come out to say that this is the best roster of Burrow's career. OK Joe said "most talented" if you want to pedantically parse words. No offense to the teams Burrow dragged to two conference title games and Super Bowl LVI, but it's just the truth of the matter.

Acho couldn't have disagreed any harder. Nor could he have been more aggressively wrong in doing so if he tried. Which makes you wonder, was he merely rage-baiting? Wouldn't put it past him.

Emmanuel Acho messes about, defies Joe Burrow, and finds out real quick

Would I rather be a national embarrassment like Acho? You, reader, can DYOR on the circumstances surrounding his departure from Fox Sports and the abrupt cancellation of any show he was affiliated with. I guess he does his own independent show now, co-hosted by, OH NO!, Bengals legendary wide receiver T. J. Houshmandzadeh!?

This makes me sad. Sorry. Let's get to the main event from whatever clip this is from on Acho's Speakeasy YouTube show. It's there somewhere.

But for comedic purposes, this little number from Acho is...*drumroll*

Brought to you by....none other than.......Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, the sadly injury-riddled first-round pick who caught 13 TDs in 2015 who played in Cincy from 2013 through 2019!

Key context: Burrow didn't enter the NFL till 2020. The Bengals went to the Super Bowl the next year, when Eifert was not even in the league.

"I think it’s offensive and inaccurate to say that this is the most talented roster Joe Burrow's had since he's been there. Joe Mixon is criminally underrated, so with all due respect, the Bengals have not had a running back like Joe Mixon since Joe Mixon left, number one. Number two, Tyler Boyd is 1,000 yard-talent, and he was the third wide receiver on that Bengals offense along with Tee Higgins, along with Ja'Marr Chase. Number four, if I skip three, Tyler Eifert was also like that when he was healthy. So for Joe Burrow to either omit, overlook, or forget about Joe Mixon, Boyd, and a healthy Eifert, to me, that's that's disrespectful to the guys that came before him."

You know what else is disrespectful? Hosting a show with a beloved retired Bengal, and getting such a key detail wrong. Chase Brown is a serviceable feature back whose ceiling is just as high as Joe Mixon's, if not higher. Speaking of underrated, not bad for a fifth-round pick!

As for Boyd, OK sure, he's better than any current Bengals WR3. But uh, Emmanuel, you clearly do not understand how dreadful the offensive lines were when Cincinnati made those deep playoff runs. The 2026 unit returns all five starters and played better, by a long shot, than any group in Burrow's career to date down the stretch of last season.

And the Eifert of it all is self-explanatory.

One doozy Acho take of yesteryear went something like, "Justin Herbert is a social media quarterback" and inferior to Tua Tagovailoa. You know, the guy the Dolphins just ate about nine figures of dead money so he wouldn't play for them going forward?

Suffice it to say, despite being a pro football player himself for a brief time and occupying some of the highest seats as a media member, Emmanuel Acho's ball knowledge is quite inferior. Not just relative to other big names. Relative to, like, people I know personally who don't work in sports. LOL.

Nothing about Acho seems genuine. He says things weird. His delivery is as real as a three-dollar bill. So listening to him prattle on about why the Bengals' 2026 roster isn't the best Burrow has ever had to work with is insufferable — putting aside his blatant factual error.

And look, I'm in the sports media space. I've brain-farted on facts before or gotten numbers mixed up. To so boldly come out and make a specific player part of one's main argument, only for Tyler Eifert to never have been teammates with Joe Burrow, just shows how much we've lost the plot in modern sports media discourse.

I see Acho has amassed 2.6 million YouTube subscribers? Pardon me while I say a prayer for those poor souls.

Y'all realize you don't have to watch/listen to misinformed garbage, right? There is a better life out there. Not every sports podcaster is a phony, a blowhard, or a charisma hole. Acho falls into no fewer than the former two of those categories.

Respect to Acho for playing in the NFL. Respect for somehow weaseling his way into a massive gig and YouTube following. I mean, dude looks good. Must have some kind of influence or shtick that worked for him to score a big-boy seat on TV and an unfathomably large legion of loyalists on YouTube.

Over time, naturally, Acho was revealed to be a fraud. This is just the latest example to support that assertion. But hey, whatever makes you happy.