NFL analyst floats intriguing potential landing spot for Tee Higgins in free agency
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins absolutely balled out against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football, as he had nine receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown in the contest.
Dan Orlovsky thinks Chargers could be a logical landing spot for Tee Higgins
Higgins gave the Chargers a first-hand look at just how dangerous and impactful he can be in the process, and one prominent NFL analyst see Los Angeles as a potential landing spot for Higgins over the offseason. During a recent appearance on NFL Live, Dan Orlovsky floated out the Chargers as a team that potentially could, or at least should, have interest in Higgins when he hits free agency.
"They don't have enough firepower on offense," Orlovsky said of the Chargers. "... If you take [Higgins], then you got firepower."
Higgins signing in Los Angeles would definitely make some sense. The Chargers lost Keenan Allen last offseason, as well as Mike Williams, and Josh Palmer is on the final year of his current contract. Higgins would be a nice addition alongside rookie receiver Ladd McConkey, who has flashed a lot of potential this season.
When you have a quarterback as good as Justin Herbert, it would be a crime not to maximize his talent by surrounding him with high-level weapons, and Higgins will be the top available receiver in free agency. In fact, he was recently ranked as the best pending free agent, regardless of position, in the entire NFL.
Some fans in Cincinnati may be holding out hope that the Bengals will opt to bring him back, but it appears as though that train has already left the station. A recent report suggested that Higgins is very unlikely to remain in Cincinnati beyond the current campaign, and both sides simply appear to be bracing for the inevitable at this point.
And while ideally the Bengals would probably rather Higgins sign with a team in the NFC, as opposed to a team that they'll be competing for playoff positioning with in the AFC like the Chargers, they of course have no control over where he signs in free agency. That will be entirely up to Higgins.
In all likelihood, Higgins only has a few games remaining in a Bengals uniform, so Cincinnati fans should try to enjoy him with they can.