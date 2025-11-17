NFL dishes out the Ja'Marr Chase punishment that Bengals fans feared was coming

During the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Ja'Marr Chase spat on star defensive back Jalen Ramsey, and was immediately punched by Ramsey because of it. However, the referees didn’t see Chase’s action, becasey he was allowed to stay in the game. Additionally, the wide receiver thought he would get away with what he did, because after the game, he denied spitting on Ramsey, after the defender said that he did.

Chase forgot to take into account the thousands of cameras documenting every NFL game, because shortly after his denial, footage was released of the receiver clearly spitting on Ramsey. The NFL has since reviewed that footage, and decided to suspend the wide receiver for one game. As if the world hasn’t seen the footage already, it has already been reported that Chase will appeal the suspension.

Suspensions don’t only hurt players by taking away their ability to help their teams win games, they are costly as well. When a player is suspended, they have to forfeit their game check for the week. For Chase, that means losing a $448,333 weekly pay check, along with a $58,823 per game bonus. So the star receiver will be out some money, as well as a game, with the suspension likely to be upheld after his appeal.

Chase only spoke with the media immediately after the game, when he initially denied spitting on Ramsey. However, the footage that shows him committing the act wasn’t released at that point. Since the additional footage has been released, Chase hasn’t made any public comments, refusing to speaking with the media on Monday.

Eventually, the veteran wideout will have to face the music and answer why he decided to spit on Ramsey, and why he would then lie about it. In the meantime, Chase will appeal his suspension, before ultimately serving it since all signs point to it being upheld.

Sunday was another embarrassing loss for Chase and the Bengals in what has already been a frustration season. The receiver is still playing at an elite level, recording 79 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games, but Cincinnati is 3-7. Maybe Chase’s actions on Sunday were his emotions getting the best of him in a tough year.