One free agent, trade & draft pick to launch Bengals into new stratosphere

By now, most Cincinnati Bengals fans know what's necessary to add to the roster this offseason in order to make a return to the playoffs. Hence the short, sweet, to the point nature of this article angle.

At least one new starter at each level of the defense is a good starting point. A superior WR3 or other dangerous pass-catcher would be nice, too. Is that too much to ask? Hope not!

Cincinnati has plenty of money to spend in free agency, an earlier draft slot than usual to capitalize on, and enough cap room to accommodate a splashy trade for a proven veteran. It's well within the realm of possibility to score three legit difference-makers via each of these avenues.

So here we go. One free agent who won't break the bank, one all-in-for-a-Super-Bowl trade, and a non-obvious draft pick who'd transform the Joe Burrow-catalyzed passing attack.

Editor's Note: What was planned to indeed be a short, sweet, to the point article expanded to 1,100+ words. It happens. Hope you enjoy. You're welcome in advance for the depth of analysis.

Free agent: Cleveland Browns LB Devin Bush

The Athletic believes Devin Bush is worth $47 million over three years. Spotrac estimates Bush's next contract at $8.9 million per season. So call it $37 million on a three-year deal if the Bengals sign him.

That should be far less costly than Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro Devin Lloyd. He could command as much as $20 million in average annual value.

Nabbing Bush from the Browns makes it even sweeter. Like Joe Flacco before he landed in Cincinnati last season, Bush has played for two other AFC North teams. He went from first-round bust status for the Steelers to one of the NFL's best linebackers in Cleveland.

Thanks to Deshaun Watson's all-time gaffe of a contract, the Browns are in serious salary cap peril this year. Their entire offensive line is hitting free agency. They can't expect to afford Bush. It's a situation the Bengals should absolutely exploit.

Sorry but I can't roll into Week 1 with Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter starting at linebacker. Breaking news: Devin Bush is better than both of them. And that's putting it nicely.

I'd actually double dip with Bush and either another free agent or a draft pick to compete with Knight and Carter for the LB2 spot, but that's just me. You do you, Duke Tobin.

Trade: Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Vita Vea

Whether they want to acknowledge it or not, the Bucs are sailing on a pun-intended sinking ship.

Baker Mayfield, who's entering the last year of his current contract, is great when healthy. However, he is undersized and looks like a shell of himself when he tries to gut through injuries. Baker did that again in 2025. It's one reason why Tampa Bay collapsed to blow the NFC South division.

Another reason: Todd Bowles is a defensive head coach whose defense is gar-bahj. Clinging to All-Pro nose tackle Vita Vea won't fix all that unit's issues.

Vea is on an expiring contract entering his age-31 season. Bowles is on the hot seat. Cornerstone linebacker Lavonte David may be headed for retirement at age 36. Franchise great Mike Evans is probably playing elsewhere in 2026 for a better shot at a Super Bowl.

No time like the present for the Bucs to launch a soft reboot and set the stage for a new head coach in 2027. Maybe they're delusional and think they have one last ride with this core group and Bowles.

The Bengals will be hard-pressed to find an impact player anywhere near the caliber of Vea with the 41st pick in this year's draft. Offer that up, along with a 2027 third-rounder, and maybe a player to Tampa. See if GM Jason Licht bites on the chance to move off Vea.

Mayfield's new contract will eat up a good portion of the Bucs' 2027 cap space. They also will do what they can to retain Jamel Dean this year in free agency (projected at $18 million per year by The Athletic), not to mention solid tight end Cade Otton.

If you ask me, the opportunity is ripe for the Bengals to strike and finally find a serious, proven, elite run stopper. A Joe Burrow contract restructure alone would more than offset Vea's $18 million incoming cap hit.

Draft pick: Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq

Many modern, exceptional NFL offenses — sorry, are the Bengals acquainted with what those are? — are deploying heavier personnel packages, namely 12 and 13 personnel. That translates to one running back and two tight ends, or one running back and three tight ends on the field at once.

Methinks it'd be wise for Cincinnati to lean into these types of formations going forward. If you have at least a couple exceptional athletes at tight end, plus Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as perimeter receivers, you can really be multiple in your offensive scheme.

So yeah, duh, I know the Bengals have Mike Gesicki. I'm bullish on Erick All Jr.'s future despite his myriad injuries. Why not create an absolute juggernaut of a tight end room by adding Oregon star Kenyon Sadiq?

Both Gesicki and Sadiq are so dangerous as pass-catchers that they can flex out to the slot. The Bengals could keep opponents off-balance by flexing either of them out to the slot on any given play. Having matchup nightmares like Gesicki and Sadiq on the field together would stress defenses so much, especially when they already must account for Chase and Higgins.

Joe Burrow would have a field day. Zac Taylor could call more exotic pre-snap motions and help Burrow get a clearer picture of what defenses are trying to throw at him. Not that Joe Brrr needs *help* in that regard. He's arguably the best in the sport at diagnosing coverages. But making his job every so slightly easier sounds like a recipe for success, just saying!

Need I remind folks that NFL.com expert Lance Zierlein compared Sadiq to Arizona Cardinals superstar Trey McBride? If Sadiq is 85% of the player McBride is, he'd be a huge hit as a first-round pick.

While I would prefer Sadiq in a trade-back scenario, I wouldn't be mad about him in the top 10. He's a beast as a run blocker (66.3 PFF grade) — see film cut-up here — and a lethal pass-catcher who just needs to eliminate some focus drops. I trust that with Burrow dishing him the rock, and so many other weapons attracting attention, Sadiq would be in position to flourish as a Bengal.

Another factor in thinking outside the box for Sadiq here: Gesicki could be cap casualty next offseason to save $8 million. Drew Sample will also not be under contract anymore. Nor will Tanner Hudson or Cam Grandy. That'd leave All and nothing else in the tight end room in lieu of Sadiq or another acquisition.

Y'all see the vision? I'm loving it.