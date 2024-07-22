2 reasons Bengals will clinch AFC North in 2024, 2 reasons they might not
With a 9-8 record in 2023, it's safe to say that Cincinnati had a different season than they would have hoped for. The Bengals got off to a 0-2 start, and injuries to Burrow and other Bengals suddenly made the AFC North less competitive. If Joe Burrow had a healthy season, the final standings and outcomes could have been very different.
However, now the 2023 season is behind us, and the 2024 campaign is full of possibilities now that Burrow is getting healthier and stronger. So, there's a real possibility that the Bengals can clinch the AFC North this year, but nothing in the NFL is guaranteed.
So with that said, let's look at two reasons why the Bengals could clinch the division in 2024, and two reasons why they might not.
Will Clinch: A Healthy Joe Burrow
If Joe Burrow has a healthy 2024 season, the possibilities are wide open. Burrow has dealt with a lot of injuries over the years, which has inevitably affected games and the team's overall record, so if he can have a healthy year, clinching the AFC North is very possible. Burrow finished out the 2023 season with 2,309 passing yards and 15 touchdowns despite only playing in 10 games.
Despite the injuries last season, Burrow still had great moments, like Week 8's 31-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Against this powerhouse team, Burrow had three touchdowns, 283 passing yards, and no interceptions. With a powerful offensive line in front of Burrow and a plethora of weapons around him, the Bengals bouncing back and taking the AFC North is a real possibility.
Won't Clinch: The Running Back Shift
Perhaps the biggest offseason move for the Bengals was the Joe Mixon trade, a move that shocked and saddened fans. While trades happen and players come and go, this move was risky. Hopefully it pays off and Zack Moss can prove to be a powerful asset. Interestingly, the Bengals running back squad is ranked pretty low in the NFL, and now, Cincinnati is still reportedly looking to add another running back to the mix.
The running back position is arguably one of the most important positions. It would be pretty hard to imagine the San Francisco 49ers without Christian McCaffrey or even the Detroit Lions without David Montgomery. If Cincinnati doesn't get solid running back production, clinching the AFC North would pretty much be out of the question.