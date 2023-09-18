2 winners, 4 losers in Bengals' discouraging Week 2 loss vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 27-24 and are now 0-2 for the second straight year. I could talk about how the team was in this same boat last year and came back swinging in the second half of the season but I'm sure you've heard all about that since the final whistle blew on Sunday.
Let's just be real here -- This time, falling to 0-2 feels different. The AFC North is more talented than it was a season ago and Joe Burrow had a noticeable limp at the end of the game. He confirmed afterwards that he tweaked his calf and that could be bad news for the team moving forward.
Simply put -- The Bengals are entering a must-win game in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, who look better than people thought they would.
Now, onto the winners and losers from this game. We'll start with the winners.
Winners
Tee Higgins
After getting blanked in the season opener, Higgins fought hard in Week 2 and scored both of the Bengals' offensive touchdowns in the 27-24 loss. His final stat line was eight catches off of 12 targets for 89 yards and averaging over 11 yards per catch.
After a rough week, it was nice to see Higgins prove that it was just a bad game for him and nothing to be overly concerned about.
Charlie Jones
The first touchdown of the season for the Bengals was... drum roll, please... Charlie Jones! Just like we all predicted, right?
Jones took a punt return 81 yards to the house to tie the game at seven in the second quarter. People weren't really sure what to expect from the rookie this year but he showed what he could do for his new team. Hopefully, this is only the beginning of mesmerizing plays for the Purdue product.