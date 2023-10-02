2 winners and a whole lot of losers in Bengals' worrisome Week 4 loss
That was a game you want to fire off into the sun.
Losers
Joe Burrow
Burrow has done a lot for the Bengals organization but now it's time for them to do him a favor and rest him. He's clearly not healthy and it's sinking the Bengals' hopes of making this a successful season. He might have completed 20 of 30 passes but only for 165 yards. I know Burrow is a competitor and he wants to be out there but this offense won't be good if he can't do the things that make them great.
Bengals Defense
What happened to the stout Bengals defense we've gotten accustomed to watching in recent years? They got demolished by a bad Titans offense on Sunday, surrendering 400 total yards and allowing Ryan Tannehill to make big explosive plays and the rushing attack to go for 173 yards. Oh and then there was that Derrick Henry touchdown pass. Yeah, it's been a rough go for this unit.
Zac Taylor
This was not a good game for Zac Taylor. The playcalling was abysmal and the decision to leave Burrow in the game in the fourth quarter when his team was trailing 27-3 is inexcusable. It's a head coach's job to figure out ways to win when your quarterback isn't playing well and Taylor needs to figure that out soon.