3 Bengals rookies who must play more in Week 2 vs. Ravens (and who they should replace)
- Why was Chase Brown inactive?
- Can we see more Myles Murphy, please?
- Get Jordan Battle more involved!
Chase Brown (over Chris Evans or Trayveon Williams)
I didn't expect Chase Brown to start against the Browns, but making him inactive for the game? That surprised me and gaging reactions from Bengals fans on Twitter, FaceBook, etc. I wasn't the only one puzzled when it was announced that he wouldn't debut against Cleveland.
With Samaje Perine now on the Broncos and no longer the guy behind Mixon, both Chris Evans (7 snaps) and Trayveon Williams (16 snaps) played, while Chase Brown sat on the sideline and watched.
Now, Brown wasn't impressive in preseason outside of a 21-yard catch-and-run in their first game against the Packers, but I still think he has more potential as a rookie than Evans or Williams. Zac Taylor and Co. should feel inclined to give him at least a couple of opportunities to show what he can do on the field against the Ravens this Sunday.
I'd say it's more likely that he'll replace Evans rather than Williams, given that the former had considerably fewer snaps on offense than the latter did, but I'm more concerned with seeing some Chase Brown action in the regular season, so they could go either way with it and I'll be happy. Neither of the backup running backs were very impressive in Week 1 but Evans did have 12 yards on just two attempts. That's too small of a sample size to say he's definitively better than Williams.
Chase Brown has been getting hype from Cincy fans all off-season, probably the most a fifth-round pick has ever gotten before they've even seen the field in franchise history, at least in recent memory (Evan McPherson is up there too), so I know I'm not the only one who'd like to see him get at least a few touches now that football is finally back.