3 Best Prop Bets for Bengals vs Browns in Week 8
As Week 8 comes to a close, the football world will be glued to Monday Night Football that'll be featuring another classic AFC North showdown. That's right ladies and gentlemen, the Cincinnati Bengals hit the road for a date with the Cleveland Browns in FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Bengals look to be back to their powerful offensive ways ever since they put on an absolute clinic against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. They dropped the Falcons 35-17 as everything clicked on all cylinders, even their defense stepped up and took care of business. Hopefully, we'll see more of that during the primetime action of MNF.
For those of you that love to bet on football games, BetMGM has already revealed the best prop bets for the Bengals as they try to make it three wins in a row. Take a look at the three best prop bets heading into Week 8.
Joe Mixon Prop Bets: Rushing Yards Under
Unfortunately for the Bengals, running back Joe Mixon hasn't been as consistent as he used to be when it comes to what he brings to the table. He's yet to have a game in which he totaled over 100 rushing yards and has regressed a bit ever since the start of the regular season. Take the under with Mixon as in 13 of his last 20 games, he's +4.35 Units / 17% ROI.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bets: Receptions Over
Wide receiver Tyler Boyd is coming off his best game of the season heading into this Week 8 matchup. Last week, Boyd totaled 155 receiving yards, eight receptions, and a touchdown. He should definitely see a lot of plays coming his way and hopefully, another touchdown or two. Take the over with Boyd as in six of his last nine away games, he's +2.90 Units / 27% ROI.
Tee Higgins Prop Bets: Receiving Yards Over
Since quarterback Joe Burrow is playing as well as he is, expect to see him really light it up with his wide receivers against the Browns. Specifically for wide receiver Tee Higgins, he was just seven yards shy of totaling 100 receiving yards last week on five receptions. He averaged 18.6 yards per reception as one better believe he's going to keep getting the rock. Take the over with Higgins as in 14 of his last 19 games, he's +8.70 / 40% ROI.
