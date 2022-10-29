How to watch Bengals vs. Browns, Week 8: Live stream, game predictions
The Cincinnati Bengals travel north in Week 8 to take on their in-state rivals on a Monday Night Football Halloween tilt.
The Bengals have shown some life on offense the last two weeks, scoring over 30 in wins over the Saints and the Falcons. They are now 4-3 and in a tie with the Ravens for first place in the AFC North. The Browns sit at 2-5.
Joe Burrow was the big story last week in the Bengals' 35-17 stomping of the Falcons. His 481 yards passing, 501 total yards of offense, and four total touchdowns was a masterful performance.
The Bengals are in the soft portion of their schedule right now with matchups against the Panthers and Steelers after the Browns. They could entrench themselves at the top of the AFC North over the next four weeks.
How to watch the Bengals vs. Browns
This game is the Monday Night Football matchup on ESPN.
How to stream Bengals vs Browns
- FuboTV
- DirecTV Stream
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTubeTV
- NFL+ (mobile only
How to listen to the Bengals vs. Browns
- Bengals Radio Network
- Sirius XM NFL Stations
Bengals vs. Browns Kickoff Time and Location
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
- When: Monday, October 31st, 8;15 ET, Monday Night Football
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Predictions
The Bengals are a three-point favorite on the road this week, according to FanDuel. They sit on a +140 moneyline with an over/under of 47 points.
No one should expect another 500-yard performance from Burrow against a stauncher defense, but the young quarterback seems to be hitting his stride and the offense is clicking. Look for the Bengals to outlast the Browns, 24-17.
Cincinnati Bengals record all-time against the Cleveland Browns
The Bengals enjoy a slim lead in the overall series against the Browns, winning 51 and losing 46. Cincinnati dropped both matchups to the Browns last year and hopes to avoid that in 2022.
Weather for Bengals vs. Browns
Cool, humid, and cloudy is the forecast, with temperatures holding steady in the upper fifties throughout the game. A slight breeze from the southwest shouldn't affect the kicking game very much
Cincinnati will have to stop the powerful running game of the Browns. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are a lethal combination. Chubb leads all NFL rushers with 740 yards through seven weeks, while Hunts has 263 yards and is a constant threat in the passing game. The running game allows for some space in the secondary for the passing game to blossom.
Burrow's 2,097 yards passing, which is second in the league, is helped by a running threat of their own. While Mixon hasn't gotten completely on track yet, piling up just 405 yards so far, he can break out at any time and has to be accounted for at all times.
Note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change