4 massive unknowns for the Bengals in the 2023 offseason
This offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals is highlighted by a lot of uncertainty. Some things are easier to predict/figure out, like Jessie Bates and Joe Mixon's future with the team or the impending contract coming Burrow's way. However, there's a lot more that's almost too foggy to navigate, and no one knows what this team will do about it when decision time comes around.
Here are a few massive unknowns for the Bengals heading into the 2023 offseason.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
How the offensive line will look by Week 1
This is an obvious one and, unfortunately, has been an unknown heading into the offseason for the past few years. This year, things seem a bit clearer thanks to how solid Ted Karras and Alex Cappa played this season. But those are the only two on the O-Line who I'd feel safe betting on being starters when Week 1 rolls around.
Maybe Cordell Volson is a starter again next year too. He was a nice surprise especially being a fourth-round pick out of an FCS school, but I could still see them picking up another guard during this offseason, if not to replace him then to have him compete with someone during training camp/preseason to further his development.
This entry is mostly about the tackles. Many fans, including myself, say they will once again have to address this position this offseason, hopefully for the last time for the forseeable future. Jonah Williams is not starting-caliber and La'el Collins was a major disappointment, not to mention he'll be coming off an ACL and MCL tear, which might worsen his game even more.
They could sign a proven guy in free agency like Orlando Brown Jr. from the Chiefs (although he will probably take up a decent bit of the salary cap) or try and get Mike McGlinchey from the 49ers, trade for one, or take a risk and pick one or two in the draft. There are multiple possibilities and, thus, multiple different players that you could see lining up at left or right tackle in stripes next season.