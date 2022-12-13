Bengals News: Injuries to Trey Hendrickson and others
Bengals news revolves around how the team is dealing with injuries to some of their best players. The team is reeling after winning 23-10 over the Browns, a team who had won five straight games against them. Should the injuries dampen the mood too much?
Honestly, it seems like the Bengals might have dodged some bigger bullets here, fortunately. Trey Hendrickson shockingly was revealed to have broken his wrist during the game but somehow played through it.
Meanwhile, Tyler Boyd was injured on the second play of the game after dislocating his finger and Tee Higgins only ended up playing one snap due to hamstring issues. Mike Hilton left the game early on as well but returned and ended up playing through whatever was bothering him.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news around the web.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, shows off pregame routine with fellow Bengals WAG [Jaclyn Hendricks, NY Post]
This is just a nice post about Burrow's girlfriend hanging out with Logan Wilson's wife and posting about it on Instagram. According to Hendricks' article, the two frequently attend Bengals games together.
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Reflect on 'Perfect' Throw That Helped Propel Bengals Past Browns [James Rapien, SI]
Everyone remembers this play from Sunday's big win! Somehow, Chase was able to catch a pass from Burrow despite never even seeing the ball. It was a hell of a play and one that Bengals fans will be talking about for quite some time.
Trey Hendrickson could miss a few games due to wrist injury and Bengals hopefully dodged a bullet with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins injuries [Leigh Oleszczak, Stripe Hype]
Last, but not least, we have some articles from yours truly where I discuss the injuries to Hendrickson, Boyd, and Higgins. Hendrickson is going to miss a few games and that's a huge loss for the Bengals pass rush. Boyd is slated to miss a week or two while Higgins is still getting evaluated.