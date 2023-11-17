Bengals fans will want to hear what Zac Taylor has to say after Week 11 loss
"Don't get it twisted on what kind of team we have."
The Cincinnati Bengals dropped to 5-5 and Joe Burrow exited the game with an injury. Things seem bleak right now, there's no doubt about that. That being said, Zac Taylor still feels confident that this team can get to where they know they can be.
When speaking to the media, Taylor said "Don't get it twisted on what kind of team we have" and mentioned that he expects his squad to bounce back after two tough losses. The offense did look to have something cooking when they marched down the field and took the lead on a touchdown pass.
Unfortunately, Burrow's injury happened after the touchdown pass and he didn't re-enter the game. Taylor said after the game that it appeared to be a wrist sprain. The defense surrendered 34 points, the most since a Week 13 loss to the Chargers in 2021 and continued to give up explosive plays.
Zac Taylor believes in his team despite 5-5 record and Burrow injury
It might be hard to see where Taylor is coming from considering the events of Thursday's game but it wasn't long ago when the Bengals were looking like one of the best teams in the league. If Burrow is out for an extended period of time, then yes, the season is probably a wash.
If Burrow is able to return quickly (and the Bengals will have a few extra days for their Week 12 game due to playing on Thursday this week), the defense has shown in the past that they're capable of stepping up and forcing turnovers. The run game was also looking good before Burrow left the game.
There are certainly still positives there for this team but it's going to be hard to see them after what happened on Thursday. Either way, Zac Taylor knows his team can come back stronger and the players will hopefully prove him right.