Bengals lose key member of secondary in first half of showdown with Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a key member of their secondary early on during their Week 5 matchup against the rival Baltimore Ravens. Cornerback Dax Hill left the game in the first quarter and he was ultimately ruled out with a right knee injury.
The loss is obviously a big blow for the Bengals, as Hill has started in all five games for Cincinnati so far this season and played 97 percent of all defensive snaps. Plus, the team was already without key cornerback Mike Hilton for the game against Baltimore. Hilton was included on Cincinnati's inactive list for the game.
We don't know the severity of Hill's injury at this point in time, but the obvious hope is that it is nothing too serious, or nothing that will keep him sidelined for an extended period of time.
Hill is in the midst of his first season playing cornerback for Cincinnati, as he spent the first two years of his career as a safety. The team moved him to corner over the offseason after adding veteran safeties Geno Stone and Vonn Bell in free agency. Hill won a starting spot at cornerback in training camp, and he has been one of the team's most consistent defensive backs so far this season.
The Bengals started the 2024 campaign with a record of 1-3, and they've had to deal with a plethora of injury issues. Star wide receiver Tee Higgins missed the first two games of the season, as did top rookie Amarius Mims.
Defensive linemen Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson both missed the first four games, and offensive tackle Trent Brown was lost for the rest of the season with a torn patellar tendon. Injuries are an unavoidable part of the NFL, but the Bengals have been hit hard.
We should get more information regarding the severity of Hill's injury in the near future.