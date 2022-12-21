Bengals News: Clinching scenarios, Sam Hubbard, and roster depth
In Bengals news, there are a few ways the Cincinnati Bengals can clinch a playoff spot this week. We also have some updates on Sam Hubbard and let's talk about the roster depth that has helped get the team to this point despite all that's been thrown at them.
For the Bengals to ensure their ticket to the dance gets punched this week, one of two things needs to happen. If the Jets lose on Thursday, Christmas will have come early because they'll already be in the playoffs at that point. If the Jets win that game, the Bengals can also beat New England on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot.
Winning might be a little more difficult without Hubbard lining up on defense. He left the Bucs game early with a calf injury and the early reports are that he could miss a few weeks but the hope is to have him back in time for the playoffs.
With Hubbard exiting the game, however, the Bengals had to rely on their defensive depth and they played quite well considering the circumstances. The depth has really helped this team stay afloat with all of the injuries they've sustained.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
NFL Week 15 overreactions and reality checks: Bengals No. 1 seed? Cowboys one-and-done? Jaguars South champs? [Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports]
Kerr thinks that the Bengals actually finding a way to win the No. 1 seed is an overreaction. He mentions that while everything they need to accomplish is possible, they also need some help. He doesn't scoff at the idea by any means but notes that it isn't the likeliest of outcomes.
Bengals deal Tom Brady the type of loss he almost never has and look very ready for another Super Bowl run [Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports]
McDonald talks about the Buccaneers' epic collapse this past Sunday and states that how the Bengals are winning games is impressive. He mentions their depth as part of it and also shouts out Lou Anarumo for what he's doing defensively.
Joe Burrow ended this insane Tom Brady streak [Leigh Oleszczak, Stripe Hype]
I won't spoil what the streak is for you but it's a fun one!