Bengals News: Damar Hamlin hanging out with Cincy WRs, Charlie Jones praised by coach, Ken Riley
In Bengals news, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was spotted hanging out with Cincinnati receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, the latter of who shared a photo to Instagram of the four players seemingly off-roading.
It jumps out that Higgins and Hamlin are bonding after Hamlin was sent into cardiac arrest following a collision with Higgins on Monday Night Football on Jan. 2. The game was canceled after a lengthy delay as the entire country prayed for the hospitalized Hamlin to pull through.
Hamlin has since been cleared to resume football activities, though the capacity in which he'll return in 2023 remains unclear. Recalling how harrowing that night was, it's almost impossible to fathom the strides Hamlin has made over the last handful of months.
Bengals love what they have in new WR Charlie Jones (Adam Haste, Cincy Jungle)
Bengals WRs coach Troy Walters was asked for his thoughts on 2023 fourth-round pick Charlie Jones. Seems like the Purdue product has already made a strong impression on coaches.
"A combination of a lot of things,” Walters said. "He has great ball skills. Anytime he’s in a 50-50 contested catch situation, he seemed to come down with it. And so, really everybody on our roster, all the receivers that we have have great ball skills, and so he adds to that as a guy that no matter where you throw the ball, he’s going to make the play. He’s a technical route runner. If it’s a 15-yard route, he’s going to run 15. If it’s 12 yards, he’s going to get 12. He knows how to manipulate coverages to beat the defenders at the top of his routes."
Bengals Fans Gearing Up For Ken Riley's Hall-Of-Fame Induction (Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com)
Late Bengals great Ken Riley was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February. Riley sadly passed away in 2020, but 'Bengal Jim' Foster is seeing to it that his induction ceremony on Aug. 4 is packed to the brim with fans.
"Foster, a former Bengals nominee for NFL Fan of the Year who has made pushing Bengals for Canton a centerpiece of his stripes-and-stars forever agenda, has reserved a block of tickets for the induction. Floor seats are $99 and others are $35. Hundreds are available," wrote Geoff Hobson.
Anthony Munoz is the only exclusive Bengals player to be enshrined in Canton. These days don't come around often in Cincinnati. Hopefully Foster gets a little help from the Bengals and chaperones a sea of orange and black at Riley's long-overdue ceremony.