Bengals News: ESPN insider on Joe Mixon's future, Jordan Battle's pre-draft interview, and more
By Jerry Trotta
In Bengals news, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler understands Cincinnati is likely to keep Joe Mixon following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Leading up to the draft, it was widely speculated the Bengals would use a high draft pick -- anywhere between the second and fourth round -- on a running back. That, of course, would have spelled bad news for Mixon, who's been mentioned as a potential cut candidate this offseason due to his contract.
When push came to shove, though, the Bengals waited until the fifth round to take Illinois standout Chase Brown. While Brown has breakaway speed and his 83 missed tackles trailed only Bijan Robinson last season for the most in the country, it's unlikely his arrival will push Mixon out the door, writes Fowler.
"Mixon's future has been cloudy because of his $9.4 million salary, but Cincinnati's decision to draft a running back on Day 3 and not earlier suggests it's comfortable keeping a lead back."
Jordan Battle blew Bengals away during pre-draft interview (Aaron Gershon, Cincy Jungle)
Bengals director of college scouting Mike Potts appeared on The Athletic's "Hear that Podcast Growlin'" and raved about Jordan Battle's pre-draft interview. The Bengals used the No. 93 overall pick on Battle. As a product of Nick Saban's buttoned-up Alabama program, Battle showcased his football IQ while breaking down film.
"“It was one of the best interviews I’ve been a part of," Potts said. "We usually put on maybe eight or 10 clips of tape with the guys and talk through it. We had to cut the tape portion of the interview off after about three plays. It was unbelievable the way he was talking through every minor detail of all 22 people that were on the field of every play.”"
Falcons sign CB Tre Flowers to one-year deal (Adnan Ikic, The Falcoholic)
Former Bengals defensive back Tre Flowers inked a one-year deal with the Falcons, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
A former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018, Flowers started 30 games at cornerback for Seattle as a rookie and sophomore. He started just seven games in year three before he was waived in the middle of the 2021 season. The Bengals wasted no time claiming Flowers, who went on to make 26 appearances (one start) for the AFC North champs over the last two years.
With Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt and second-round pick DJ Turner making up the cornerback rotation, Cincinnati clearly didn't feel a need to bring Flowers back and he'll get the chance to battle for snaps in Atlanta's remade secondary.